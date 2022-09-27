Support Local Journalism


Daniel Hirai and Qussai Kadro both scored as the Boise boys soccer team beat Rocky Mountain 2-0 on Tuesday, setting up a defacto 5A Southern Idaho Conference title match with Timberline on Thursday.

The Brave (12-0-1, 10-0-0 SIC) will travel across town to face the Wolves (13-0-1, 10-0-0) on Thursday. If either team wins, that team will win the conference title and be the No 1 seed at the 5A District III Tournament.

