Daniel Hirai and Qussai Kadro both scored as the Boise boys soccer team beat Rocky Mountain 2-0 on Tuesday, setting up a defacto 5A Southern Idaho Conference title match with Timberline on Thursday.
The Brave (12-0-1, 10-0-0 SIC) will travel across town to face the Wolves (13-0-1, 10-0-0) on Thursday. If either team wins, that team will win the conference title and be the No 1 seed at the 5A District III Tournament.
Eli Brockl made five saves for Boise to preserve the shutout.
CENTENNIAL 2, MOUNTAIN VIEW 0: Merci Byang-Wane scored both goals as Centennial won in SIC play.
Wilson Pinto made six saves for the Patriots (6-5-1, 5-5-0).
EAGLE 2, MIDDLETON 0: Ashton Smith and Walker Ybarrando both scored as Eagle won in SIC play.
Matthew Gabriele had three saves for the Mustangs (7-5-1, 5-4-1).
CALWELL 2, SKYVIEW 2: Axel Gonzalez and Yahir Esquivel both scored, but Caldwell saw its perfect record disappear with a draw against Skyview.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Jaden Pineda had an assist for the Cougars (12-0-1, 9-0-1 4A SIC).
BISHOP KELLY 6, COLUMBIA 1: Landan Schweiger had three goals as Bishop Kelly won in SIC action.
Colton Crawford scored twice and added an assist for the Knights (7-4-2, 6-2-2), while Jacob Glasgow also scored.
GIRLS SOCCER
BISHOP KELLY 5, COLUMBIA 0: Taylor Deitzel, Logan McCarthy, Lexi Chatterton, Sophie Schmautz and Madeleine Ramsey all scored for Bishop Kelly in a 4A SIC win.
VOLLEYBALL
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 3, OWYHEE 0: Aubrey Evans had 10 kills, nine digs, five aces and six blocks as Rocky Mountain won 25-14, 25-16, 27-25 in 5A SIC play.
Kinsley Kollmann finished with 16 digs for the Grizzlies, while Makenzie Frith had 10 assists and 10 digs.