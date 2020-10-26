MIDDLETON — The Boise boys soccer team is putting quite the miles on its team bus, not to mention the cars of the parents following the team around the state.
One more win will make it all worth it.
Boise beat Eagle 5-1 on Monday in the 5A State semifinals, three days later and almost 400 miles south of where it was originally supposed to be played. The Brave get on the bus again this morning to take a trip to Twin Falls, where they will face Thunder Ridge for the state championship at 6:30 p.m. at Canyon Ridge High.
By the time the team rolls back into Boise following the game, it will have traveled about 1,100 miles over the past week.
“We're really getting an Idaho road trip in,” joked Boise senior Jack Goode, who had two goals and an assist in the first half to help the Brave jump out to a 4-0 lead.
The game originally was supposed to take place Friday at Post Falls High, but a snowstorm in northern Idaho forced the game to be called off as the two teams were warming up.
“You don't want to play in four or five inches of snow,” said Boise coach Mike Darrow. “But we went up there with a mission. We wanted to fulfill that mission there, but hopefully we can do that tomorrow night.”
With both participants being from the Treasure Valley, the game was moved to Monday at Middleton High rather than have them ride out the storm in Post Falls.
“It was a weird feeling, because you're mentally checked in and you get all your energy and juices flowing,” said Goode. “Then the bus ride back was deflating, it almost felt like a loss in a way. You build up all this energy and then you aren't able to exert it.”
The Brave were able to get that energy back by the time the game kicked off Monday, though.
Goode had Boise out to a lead shortly after the game began. In the second minute, he took a pass from Toby Caldara in front of the net and put it in.
“It was essential,” Goode said about starting fast. “As soon as you put the first pressure on them, you get them on their heels and they get nervous. Then you're able to put more pressure. And then you can just kill it, because you're feeling confident and they're feeling nervous.”
The Brave extended their lead midway through the first half with three goals in the span of six minutes. Goode set up the first goal with a crossing pass to Calvin Warren, who put it away with 18:46 left in the half. With 14:14 left, Nick Liebich scored on a header off a corner kick by Caldera. Goode then extended the lead to 4-0 on a penalty kick with 12:40 left.
“We haven't really jumped on teams lately,” said Darrow. “We haven't scored a lot of goals in the first half. To get that and have that edge right off the bat, really opened things up.”
Eagle found itself on the scoreboard late in the half after Lucas Teuwsen received a pass between a pair of Boise defenders and put it in the net. But other than that, Boise goalkeeper Alec Martin was flawless, stopping the other three shots he faced.
Caldera added a goal in the second half off a defensive mistake.
The Brave will board a bus at 11 a.m. today for the drive down to Twin Falls. It will be their third game in three different regions of the state during their state tournament run.
This time, they hope to have a state championship trophy make the return trip to Boise with them. If they do, it will be the first state title for Boise since 2016.
“If you're winning, the bus rides are fun,” Darrow said.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN GIRLS TOP TIMBERLINE, SET UP STATE FINAL REMATCH
The Rocky Mountain girls soccer team is set to take on the only team to beat it this season, this time at full strength.
Kelsey Oyler had a goal and assist while Kaitlyn Slocum and Violet Rademacher each added goals as Rocky Mountain beat Timberline 3-1 on Monday to advance to today's 5A State Title game. The Grizzlies (14-1-0) will face Boise (12-0-0) at 6:30 p.m. at Middleton High.
The Brave are the only team to beat the Grizzlies this year, winning 2-1 when the teams met Oct. 14 in the 5A District III title game.
Rocky Mountain was missing five players, including three starters who were quarantined during the game, Rocky Mountain coach Donal Kaehler said.
They will have everybody available today.
“They just have to play relaxed,” Kaehler said. “They play much better when they're calm and relaxed. Their passing game is good, their one-two passing is good. This is a team where the seniors have been together for three years.”
Behind the senior class, the Grizzlies will be looking for their third straight state title. In each of the past two seasons, the Grizzlies have beaten the Brave in the title game.