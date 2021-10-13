Timberline defender Kye Atkinson (17) and Boise midfielder Armani Castro (7) battle for control of the ball during the 5A District III boys soccer championship match at Owyhee High School on Wednesday.
MERIDIAN — The scrum in front of the Boise goal was as hectic as the celebration from the Boise High Brave.
The Brave had just captured the 5A District III tournament crown over top-seeded Timberline 1-0, but who scored the goal?
“That’s a good question, I don’t know,’’ Brave coach Mike Darrow said of who scored the night’s lone score. “Ain’t it great!’’
Emerging from the Boise midfield celebration came the guy with the biggest smile — midfielder Joe Woodley.
“Yeah, it was me,’’ the senior said of his header which came at the 2:43 mark of the first overtime period. “Yeah, it was a bit of luck, but still a bit of skill.
“It just feels awesome.’’
The Brave had a throw-in from the right side, the pass bounced around in front of Timberline goalie Ben Anderson before Woodley saw his chance.
“I was at the edge of the 6-yard box. Honestly, I saw it and just wanted to flick it toward the back post,’’ he said of his header. “I knew I had a great angle; and it went in.’’
Boise (12-2-4) now advances to next week’s state tournament at Eagle High, while conference champion Timberline (15-1-2) also heads to state.
Darrow was happy how his team competed against a team he greatly admired, a team that beat his team 1-0 in the regular season.
“I’m so proud of these guys. It just feels so great. It’s tough to win a district title,’’ he said. “Timberline is such a good team. They are definitely strong defensively, but they’re strong everywhere. They are a very good squad all around.’’
Boise goal keeper Hugo Cabrera-Gutierrez kept the Brave in it throughout the night, stopping six shots on goal from the Wolves in the first half and survived Wolves tries at the 36:30, 23:20 and 19:50 marks that all missed in the second half.
With Timberline and Boise already heading to state, one may have thought Wednesday’s game maybe turned into a bit of a “friendly.’’ But it was hardly that.
According to Darrow, it may just have loosened his squad enough to pull out the result it did.
“No, I wasn’t too worried about it,’’ he said of whether his team was content just qualifying for the state tournament. “I think it relaxed us a bit. We just wanted to go out and have a great time; and I think we did that.’’
EAGLE 4, CENTENNIAL 1: The Mustangs (10-7-3) topped the Patriots in a 5A District III tournament game.
The Mustangs advance to a state play-in match Saturday to decide a state berth.
Ethan Cutler led Eagle with a hat trick and Krew Christensen scored. Tyler Smith had two assists.