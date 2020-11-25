Note: The Idaho Press does not choose the All-conference teams. They are chosen by the league’s coaches.
The 3A Snake River Valley Conference does not select an All-League list
5A Southern Idaho Conference
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Nick Liebich, sr., D, Boise
COACH OF THE YEAR: Kevin Mayhugh, Eagle
FIRST TEAM
F: Justin Smith, sr., Timberline; F: Keegan Oyler, sr., Rocky Mountain; Toby Caldara, sr., Boise; M: Jack Goode, sr., Boise; M: Griffin Teuber, sr., Centennial; M: Carlos Comacho, jr., Borah; Sawyer Luthy, jr., Boise; D: Jordan Sykes, sr., Skyview; D: Caden Zierenburg, sr., Rocky Mountain; D: Zach Owen, sr., Boise; D: Chris Torres, jr., Centennial; GK: Roarke Looney, sr., Centennial
SECOND TEAM
F: Grant Embree, sr., Eagle; F: Jai Solis, sr., Centennial; F: Sloan Crawford, sr., Eagle; M: Dalton Bateman, jr., Rocky Mountain: M: Koyote Zimmerman, sr., Capital; M: Misael Quiñones, sr., Skyview; M: Kai Hatten, sr., Timberline; D: Hayden Webb, sr., Eagle; D: Anthon Grigg, sr., Timberline; D: Mbilizi Leonard, sr., Centennial; D: Luke Palsulich, sr., Borah; GK: Isaac Poole, sr., Rocky Mountain
HONORABLE MENTION
F: Dario Cortez-Perez, sr., Borah; F: Cristo Felix, jr., Kuna; F: Brody Gonzalez, jr., Mountain View; F: Lieven Ivanza, so., Rocky Mountain; F: Braiden Guzman, sr., Skyview; M: Dino Ibrulj, jr., Borah; M: Kenny Ponce, jr., Kuna; M: Grayson Bellomy, fr., Mountain View; M: Trent Wagner, sr., Mountain View; M: Noah Shoemake, sr., Rocky Mountain; M: Ghaith Alsaadi, jr., Capital; M: Jayden Ganske, so., Capital; M: Sam Wagner, sr., Timberline; M: Chase Kluksdal, jr., Boise; D: Ethan Lattimer, jr., Mountain View; Soren Taylor, so., Borah; D: Cory Cadwell, jr. Boise; D: Chris Toolson, sr., Kuna; D: Evan Schulte, sr. Timberline; D: Danny Shiffer, sr., Kuna; D: AJ Trites, sr., Rocky Mountain; D: Tommy Hammons, fr., Rocky Mountain; D: Andrew Deacon, jr., Centennial; GK: Jackson Reynolds, jr., Eagle; GK: Jaxson Kroshus, sr., Meridian
4A Southern Idaho Conference
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Colton Crawford, so., F/M, Bishop Kelly
COACH OF THE YEAR: Jared Vreeland, Bishop Kelly
FIRST TEAM
F: Chuy Gonzalez, sr., Caldwell; F: Danny Torres, jr., Caldwell; F: Juan Osuna. sr., Vallivue; M: Nic Taugher, jr., Bishop Kelly; M: Damian Arguello, sr., Caldwell; M: Raoul Barragan, sr., Vallivue; M: David Campos Briceno, so., Vallivue; M: Eliel Martinez, sr., Ridgevue; D: Will Carey, jr., Bishop Kelly; D:Alex Cruz, sr., Caldwell; D: Ian Wurst, sr., Nampa; D: Dylan Vanderpool, sr., Vallivue; GK: Ryan Solis, sr., Emmett
SECOND TEAM
F: Jake Dahl, jr., Bishop Kelly; F: Renso Orosco, sr., Emmett; F: Aiden Weller, Ridgevue; M: Gabe Clement, sr., Bishop Kelly; M:Shawn Cabus, jr., Bishop Kelly; M: Axel Gonzalez, so., Caldwell; M: Harrison Mumford, sr., Emmett; M: Cam Johnson, jr., Middleton; M: Alex Barragan, so., Vallivue; D: Paxton Gregory, sr.; Emmett; D:Ethan Marshall, sr., Middleton; D: Osmar Gomez. sr., Vallivue; D: Victor Hernandez, Ridgevue; GK: Isidro Bermudez, sr., Vallivue
HONORABLE MENTION
F: Blake Waldmann, sr., Bishop Kelly; F: Jose Rodriguez, jr., Columbia; F: Bonee Siwatwa, jr., Columbia; F: David Bratcher, jr., Emmett; F: David Ramirez. jr., Emmett; M: Sebastian Carranza, jr., Bishop Kelly; M:Yahir Esquivel,so., Caldwell; M: Dyllan Lillywhite, jr., Columbia; M: Cesar Espinoza, jr., Emmett; M: Ezra Andelin, fr., Emmett; M: Dalen Eastmond, sr., Middleton; M: Baylor Eller, sr., Vallivue; M: Caleb Manker, jr., Ridgevue; D: Coleman Boyd, jr., Bishop Kelly; D: Hiram Huerta, jr., Bishop Kelly; D: Jack Staufer, jr., Bishop Kelly; D: Nick Caceres, jr., Caldwell; D: Horaciao Guererro, jr., Columbia; D: Taner Lambson, sr., Columbia; D:Tyler Wilcox, sr., Emmett; D: Zachary Youngblood, sr., Vallivue; D: Alex Wilhelmsen, Ridgevue; GK: Henry Neal, sr., Bishop Kelly; GK: Rylan Tutor, sr., Caldwell; GK: Ethan Sayer, Nampa