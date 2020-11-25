BK Caldwell SOCCER04.JPG

Bishop Kelly forward Colton Crawford (20) and Caldwell midfielder Ryder Gervais (21) battle for control of the ball during the 4A District III championship match on Oct. 15.

 Jake King/Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Note: The Idaho Press does not choose the All-conference teams. They are chosen by the league’s coaches.

The 3A Snake River Valley Conference does not select an All-League list

5A Southern Idaho Conference

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Nick Liebich, sr., D, Boise

COACH OF THE YEAR: Kevin Mayhugh, Eagle

FIRST TEAM

F: Justin Smith, sr., Timberline; F: Keegan Oyler, sr., Rocky Mountain; Toby Caldara, sr., Boise; M: Jack Goode, sr., Boise; M: Griffin Teuber, sr., Centennial; M: Carlos Comacho, jr., Borah; Sawyer Luthy, jr., Boise; D: Jordan Sykes, sr., Skyview; D: Caden Zierenburg, sr., Rocky Mountain; D: Zach Owen, sr., Boise; D: Chris Torres, jr., Centennial; GK: Roarke Looney, sr., Centennial

SECOND TEAM

F: Grant Embree, sr., Eagle; F: Jai Solis, sr., Centennial; F: Sloan Crawford, sr., Eagle; M: Dalton Bateman, jr., Rocky Mountain: M: Koyote Zimmerman, sr., Capital; M: Misael Quiñones, sr., Skyview; M: Kai Hatten, sr., Timberline; D: Hayden Webb, sr., Eagle; D: Anthon Grigg, sr., Timberline; D: Mbilizi Leonard, sr., Centennial; D: Luke Palsulich, sr., Borah; GK: Isaac Poole, sr., Rocky Mountain

HONORABLE MENTION

F: Dario Cortez-Perez, sr., Borah; F: Cristo Felix, jr., Kuna; F: Brody Gonzalez, jr., Mountain View; F: Lieven Ivanza, so., Rocky Mountain; F: Braiden Guzman, sr., Skyview; M: Dino Ibrulj, jr., Borah; M: Kenny Ponce, jr., Kuna; M: Grayson Bellomy, fr., Mountain View; M: Trent Wagner, sr., Mountain View; M: Noah Shoemake, sr., Rocky Mountain; M: Ghaith Alsaadi, jr., Capital; M: Jayden Ganske, so., Capital; M: Sam Wagner, sr., Timberline; M: Chase Kluksdal, jr., Boise; D: Ethan Lattimer, jr., Mountain View; Soren Taylor, so., Borah; D: Cory Cadwell, jr. Boise; D: Chris Toolson, sr., Kuna; D: Evan Schulte, sr. Timberline; D: Danny Shiffer, sr., Kuna; D: AJ Trites, sr., Rocky Mountain; D: Tommy Hammons, fr., Rocky Mountain; D: Andrew Deacon, jr., Centennial; GK: Jackson Reynolds, jr., Eagle; GK: Jaxson Kroshus, sr., Meridian

4A Southern Idaho Conference

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Colton Crawford, so., F/M, Bishop Kelly

COACH OF THE YEAR: Jared Vreeland, Bishop Kelly

FIRST TEAM

F: Chuy Gonzalez, sr., Caldwell; F: Danny Torres, jr., Caldwell; F: Juan Osuna. sr., Vallivue; M: Nic Taugher, jr., Bishop Kelly; M: Damian Arguello, sr., Caldwell; M: Raoul Barragan, sr., Vallivue; M: David Campos Briceno, so., Vallivue; M: Eliel Martinez, sr., Ridgevue; D: Will Carey, jr., Bishop Kelly; D:Alex Cruz, sr., Caldwell; D: Ian Wurst, sr., Nampa; D: Dylan Vanderpool, sr., Vallivue; GK: Ryan Solis, sr., Emmett

SECOND TEAM

F: Jake Dahl, jr., Bishop Kelly; F: Renso Orosco, sr., Emmett; F: Aiden Weller, Ridgevue; M: Gabe Clement, sr., Bishop Kelly; M:Shawn Cabus, jr., Bishop Kelly; M: Axel Gonzalez, so., Caldwell; M: Harrison Mumford, sr., Emmett; M: Cam Johnson, jr., Middleton; M: Alex Barragan, so., Vallivue; D: Paxton Gregory, sr.; Emmett; D:Ethan Marshall, sr., Middleton; D: Osmar Gomez. sr., Vallivue; D: Victor Hernandez, Ridgevue; GK: Isidro Bermudez, sr., Vallivue

HONORABLE MENTION

F: Blake Waldmann, sr., Bishop Kelly; F: Jose Rodriguez, jr., Columbia; F: Bonee Siwatwa, jr., Columbia; F: David Bratcher, jr., Emmett; F: David Ramirez. jr., Emmett; M: Sebastian Carranza, jr., Bishop Kelly; M:Yahir Esquivel,so., Caldwell; M: Dyllan Lillywhite, jr., Columbia; M: Cesar Espinoza, jr., Emmett; M: Ezra Andelin, fr., Emmett; M: Dalen Eastmond, sr., Middleton; M: Baylor Eller, sr., Vallivue; M: Caleb Manker, jr., Ridgevue; D: Coleman Boyd, jr., Bishop Kelly; D: Hiram Huerta, jr., Bishop Kelly; D: Jack Staufer, jr., Bishop Kelly; D: Nick Caceres, jr., Caldwell; D: Horaciao Guererro, jr., Columbia; D: Taner Lambson, sr., Columbia; D:Tyler Wilcox, sr., Emmett; D: Zachary Youngblood, sr., Vallivue; D: Alex Wilhelmsen, Ridgevue; GK: Henry Neal, sr., Bishop Kelly; GK: Rylan Tutor, sr., Caldwell; GK: Ethan Sayer, Nampa

Tags

Load comments