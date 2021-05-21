MERIDIAN — Excuse Timothy Souza for nearly getting choked up while discussing the Skyview softball team being just two wins from a state title.
It’s been a long, unlikely road to reach this point.
After not getting to play last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hawks had an up-and-down regular season and had to win two elimination games just to reach the state tournament.
Friday they kept the mojo going, upsetting District III champion Rocky Mountain 10-7 in the morning before knocking off Eagle 15-0 in the afternoon.
The Hawks will play Mountain View at 10 a.m. Saturday at Mountain View for a spot in the championship game. A loss still keeps them alive in the consolation bracket.
“It’s all the girls,” Souza said. “You get emotional a little bit when you think about the struggles they went through with last year and then they get to this time of the season where things get tough and they went through the play-in game — but that’s what builds character and strength.
“We couldn’t have asked for a better route to this tournament. We’re excited to be here. It’s fun to watch these girls get an opportunity to continue to play games.”
There was no drama for Skyview in the afternoon tilt with Eagle. The Hawks hit four home runs, including two from catcher Summer Makinster, to finish off the Mustangs in a five-inning, run-rule affair.
Skyview scored two runs in the first inning on solo home runs from Delaney Keith and Lilu Justesen and added five more runs in the second inning. A three-run homer from Makinster helped fuel a seven-run inning to up the lead to 14-0 and Makinster’s second dinger of the game, a long solo shot in the bottom of fourth, forced the run-rule to take effect.
“It felt so good,” Makinster said. “I’ve been in a slump for a while and it’s been really nice to pull my way out of it. It was good to help the team out that way. We’ve hit well all season so it’s good to see us keep it up at state.”
On being two wins from a state title, Makinster said, “It’s really awesome. We’ve worked so hard to get to where we are and it’s really cool we’re making Canyon County kind of known. It’s amazing. I’m so excited. It’s something I’ve wanted to be part of and like I said a lot of people don’t believe in Canyon County to come out and do this so it’s cool to prove that to everybody else.”
Analisa Zamora tossed four shutout innings in the circle against Eagle and allowed just one hit.
Not many would have expected Skyview to be in this point. The Hawks had to beat Borah just to reach the state play-in game. Then they had to beat Lake City just to qualify for state. Then they had to play the District III champion in the first game Friday.
No problem. No problem. No problem.
The Hawks already beat Mountain View once this season, but could still see Rocky Mountain again in the title game.
It won’t be easy Saturday — but heck, it’s been this way for a while for the Hawks. And you better not count them out at this point.
“These girls just fight so hard,” Souza said. “They work so hard and we’ve come such a long way as a team and as a program, so to be here in such a short period of time with them and to know it was because of their effort and what they’ve done, it’s fun to watch and you just get so happy for the girls.”
MOUNTAIN VIEW WINS TWO TO REACH CHAMPIONSHIP SEMIFINALS
The host Mountain View Mavericks won two games Friday, including a come-from-behind thriller against Thunder Ridge in the afternoon, to advance to play Skyview in the championship semifinals Saturday.
Mountain View trailed 3-1 against Thunder Ridge but scored five runs in the top of the sixth inning and survived a nail-biting top of the seventh to win 6-4 for its second victory of the day.
“It’s just the resilience we have,” Mountain View coach Destiny Turner said. “We have always been a late-inning hitting team. We go late into games and it gives the coaches a heart attack but it just shows that their composure is good. They are used to being behind and they don’t panic and that’s the best part about these girls. They know it goes seven innings.”
Sophia Peralta hit her first home run of the season for Mountain View in the sixth and Riley McGrath put the Mavericks up with a three-run homer as part of the five-run sixth inning.
Thunder Ridge had runners at second and third base with two outs in the top of the seventh trailing 6-4, but pitcher Carly Boisvert — who already pitched the Mavericks to a 4-2 win over Post Falls earlier in the day — got a called strike three to end the game.
“A hit could have tied the game, especially with a good-hitting team,” Turner said. “But the composure they’ve been able to show all season, they don’t panic and again they didn’t panic. They did the little things right and good teams do that.”
Like Skyview, Mountain View is now just two wins from a state title.
“It feels fantastic,” Turner said. “Especially on our home turf. That’s the best part.”
Skyview and Mountain View will play at 10 a.m., with a consolation bracket game to follow at noon. The championship game is set for 2 p.m.