Brody Rowbury of Meridian High has been named the 2020-21 Gatorade Idaho Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
Rowbury is the fifth Meridian player to be chosen as the Gatorade POY.
The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court, distinguishes Rowbury as Idaho's best high school boys basketball player.
The 6-foot-11, 290-pound senior post led the Warriors to a 20-1 record and the 5A state championship. He averaged 17.1 points and 9.3 rebounds per game while shooting 60% on field goal attempts and 71% from the free-throw line. The 2020-21 MaxPreps Idaho High School Boys Basketball player of the year, Rowbury was a four-year letterman and a two-year captain. He led Meridian to its first state tournament berth since 2003 as a junior and its first state title since 1992. The Warriors were 40-7 during that span.
In addition to volunteering locally with multiple non-profit organizations, Rowbury donates his time to working at youth basketball camps.
"Brody's probably one of the most unique players that has come through Idaho based on his size and skillset," Mountain View coach Jon Nettleton said. "Idaho doesn't produce many 6-10, 6-11 players to begin with, and definitely not ones who can shoot from the perimeter with a soft touch as well as from the free-throw line. He's a force to be reckoned with. Not only can he dominate on the glass, but he changes the game simply by how teams try to defend him."
Rowbury has maintained a weighted 3.77 grade-point average. He will attend Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas, in the fall.