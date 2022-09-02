...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures upper 90s up to 104.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Cooper Mcpherson of Rocky Mountain runs the ball during football game against Mountain View on Friday.
MERIDIAN — Huddled around his teammates after Rocky Mountain’s 37-21 victory over Mountain View, quarterback Tegan Sweaney tossed his helmet aside and cut a backflip in full pads.
And why not? He’d done pretty much everything else he could do in helping the Grizzlies avenge two losses from a season ago in retaking the coveted axe trophy in the rivalry dubbed “The Battle of the Mountains.”
Sweaney finished the game 15 of 22 passing for 336 yards with three touchdowns.
“Coach has always been run heavy, so as soon as he lets you fly, you have to take your opportunity and take advantage of it,” Sweaney said.
Sweaney let it fly through the air — and he did some work on the ground too, adding 63 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns, the last of which was a 50-yard scamper to seal the win.
“We felt like we could throw before we came in and we had a really good tempo,” Rocky coach Chris Culig said. “Tegan managed to throw a few good balls and they got into a good rhythm. He’s always capable of having that kind of nights. He’s just got to make good throws and make good decisions. And tonight he made more good decisions than bad decisions.”
Sweaney’s night was so good that his most ill-advised throw still turned into a touchdown.
With Rocky (3-0) trailing 14-9 at the start of the second half, Sweaney fired a pass across the middle that was tipped by a Mountain View receiver only to continue traveling downfield and falling right into receiver Jaryn Ikebe’s hands. Ikebe raced the rest of the way for a 67-yard touchdown play that gave the Grizzlies a lead they would never relinquish.
“The big play that really hurt was the tipped missed interception touchdown,” Mountain View coach Brian Compton said. “That really swung the whole momentum of the game, and we were kind of playing catch up from that point on.”
Even Sweaney knew he’d gotten away with one.
“I got lucky,” Sweaney said after the game with a wry grin.
Staked to a 17-14 lead, Rocky extended its lead two possessions later in the third quarter, needing only four plays again to hit paydirt. Sweaney was 3-of-4 passing on the drive, hooking up with Luke Luchini on all three completions, including a 19-yard TD. The failed 2-point conversion left the Grizzlies with a 23-14 lead with 2:25 remaining in the third.
But the Mavericks refused to go away.
Mountain View cobbled together a 12-play, 72-yard drive that ended on a 1-yard run by Justin McGee. Connington’s successful PAT conversion trimmed Rocky’s lead to 23-21 with 10:28 left in the game.
However, Rocky Mountain wasn’t done yet.
Sweaney engineered a 13-play, 80-yard drive to pull back in front by nine. He hit six of his eight passes before using his legs to score on a fourth-and-goal play from the 1 with 3:53 left to play. Dawson Anderson’s PAT put the Grizzlies ahead 30-21.
Then Sweaney scored on a 50-yard run to ice the game with 1:38 remaining.
While Rocky appears primed for a title run, Mountain View has to pick up the pieces from a rough 0-2 start.
“That’s the challenge,” Compton said. “We played not just the two best teams but arguable in the entire state and we were right in both those games and had a chance to win both of them. But there are things that we can improve on and get better that are in our control.”
Ikebe finished with five catches for 181 yards to lead Rocky’s receiving corps, while Luchini added three catches for 95 yards.
Wahl was 13-of-22 passing for 181 yards for Mountain View. Justin McGhee led the Mavericks on the ground with 72 yards, filling in for Grayson Flatten who left with a serious left ankle injury in the first quarter.