Ted Reynolds admits this is just a stay of execution.
The Ridgevue High Athletic Director knows he has two years to get the school’s athletic program turned around, before the Warhawks will inevitably have to move up to the 5A classification. On Tuesday, he received those two extra years.
Ridgevue's petition to remain at the 4A classification for the 2022-24 classification cycle was approved at Tuesday's Idaho High School Athletic Association’s Board of Directors Meeting, one of four District III petitions from schools hoping to stay at the 4A level during the meeting at Wood River High.
“We’re a growing school, I can’t lie to anybody about that,” Reynolds told the board, of which he is a member, shortly before the vote. “The community out there in that area is booming. But the numbers don’t always indicate what you get out for sports. I will not petition again. I know if I can win this, I have two years to do what I say I’m going to do.”
Caldwell’s petition to remain at the 4A level was also approved, while both Nampa and Middleton had their petitions denied, meaning both schools will be going up to the 5A classification for next year.
Both Ridgevue, which opened its doors in 2016, and Caldwell High have seen many of their programs struggle at the 4A level during the most recent years. The Cougars have a strong boys soccer program, which won state titles in 2018 and '19, the rest of the programs haven’t been as strong, athletic director Jon Hallock told the board.
“In everything else, we struggle in,” Hallock said. “I know girls basketball in the past had a good program going, but a vast majority of those years were due to a parent who had come up with those kids and was teaching them from third grade up. Last year the girls program won five games, so it’s not indicative of where we are at.”
Such an argument wasn’t able to be made at Middleton, which has seen several of its teams qualify for the state playoffs, including its boys basketball team, which won the 4A state title in March. Athletic Director Andy Ankeny told the board that their petition was less about competitive balance and more about keeping a strong 4A presence in the Treasure Valley. He pointed to the next classification cycle when Bishop Kelly and Emmett might be the only schools with enrollment numbers to keep them at 4A.
“Us with this petition has nothing to do with competition," Ankeny said. "We know we’ve had success in certain sports and others we’ve struggled. Some will continue to do well, others won’t. But this is for the sake of having not only a strong 4A conference in the SIC, but a strong 4A classification across the state of Idaho through this next cycle.”
Nampa petitioned to remain down at 4A based off approval from state superintendents at the 4A and 5A level. But ultimately their petition was denied by the board due to state playoff appearances in football and volleyball as well as a state runner-up finish in wrestling and their girls cross country team also qualifying for state.
“The numbers say we should be 5A, but where we compete says we’re right where we should be,” Nampa principal Waylon Yarbrough told the board. “We’re competing at the 4A level in a strong conference. We’re competing in that conference, we’re not dominating that conference.”
Additionally, Vision Charter had it petition to move from 2A to 1A Division I approved. The school, in its fourth year of hosting athletics, has had just one team with a .500 record. The boys basketball team went 9-9 in 2018-19 playing an independent schedule.
All schools petitioning up a classification were approved. In District III that includes Parma, petitioning up 2A to 3A and Gem State, Centennial Baptist and Greenleaf, who were each petitioning up 1A Division II to 1A Division I.
5A/4A GOLF MOVES TO FALL
Boys and girls golf seasons for the 5A and 4A classification will move to the fall beginning with the 2022-23 school year, as the board approved to the change for the larger schools.
3A and 2A seasons will remain in the spring.
The move was pushed largely by Treasure Valley and Eastern Idaho schools due to concerns of the inability to get time on golf courses for practices and matches.
“I do know in the SIC if golf stays in the spring, there’s a very high probability based on the information that I gotten, we may not have high school golf,” Reynolds said before the vote. “We may have to go to where they play on their own outside of the golf season. I don’t think that’s what the IHSAA wants, I don’t think that’s what’s best for 4A and 5A kids.”
According to an IHSAA survey, moving the season to the spring would make it impossible for 20 percent of 5A and 4A golfers to continue playing, due to the fact that they play other fall sports like football or volleyball. But multiple athletic directors said they felt they could make that up by pulling baseball and softball kids who currently don’t play fall sports. At the 3A and 2A classifications, about 70 percent of golfers play other fall sports.
Northern Idaho schools were more opposed to the move with Kellogg principal Curt-Randall Bayer saying that of the six 4A and 5A schools in District I and II that he talked to, five of them opposed it. Additionally, Bayer said, many of the smaller school were worried about filling up their schedules should they compete during a different season.
“The 2A and 3As will be playing the same kids over and over and over again,” Bayer said. “Access to invitationals and things like that will be nonexistent along the way. I think it sets an interesting precedent to start dividing up classifications into different seasons down the line.”