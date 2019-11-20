For lack of a better term, it’s been a dominating year for yours truly in our second installment of Press Picks.
After winning in my first go around last fall – in my first fall living in the Treasure Valley, by the way – I’ve taken the boys to the woodshed this year.
While technically not having wrapped up the championship mathematically, I’ve had it won for a couple weeks. That happens when you beat your opponents into submission on a weekly basis.
For those who haven’t been following Press Picks, myself along with Idahosports.com owner/editor Paul Kingsbury, Idaho Press lead prep writer Brandon Walton and Idaho Press assistant sports editor John Wustrow pick the five best games each week. When we can, we try to avoid potential blowouts. I mean, what fun is it to pick a team to thrash another team.
The last two weeks we’ve expanded it to six games. We cap the year off by picking the six state championship games.
Now if I were to go 0-6 and John or Paul were to go 6-0 (by the way, Kingsbury went 6-0 last week), I could be caught. But that, folks, isn’t going to happen. At least the 0-6 part.
So let me break down the state finals:
5A: Coeur d’Alene vs. Rigby
I can safely say that Rigby has never won a 5A state title. But the Trojans are on the brink of doing so.
Rigby handled Highland during the regular season. Highland and Coeur d’Alene split, with the Vikings winning the most important matchup last week in the semifinals.
This comes down to which team is the most explosive offensively. And, categorically, that’s Rigby. Trojans should win by at least 10 points or more.
4A: Kuna vs. Blackfoot
This shapes up to be a game full of fireworks. I suspect that the defenses will find it difficult to shut down the offenses.
I’m putting my money on Kuna.
3A: Homedale vs. Sugar-Salem
This is a rematch of last year’s state final. The Diggers won 30-22 in which Homedale got stopped on a fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line as time expired.
It could go down to the final possession Saturday. Something tells me that playing inside, on a fast and dry track, could allow for more offense.
Sugar-Salem is probably favored, but I’m calling for an upset.
2A: West Side vs. McCall-Donnelly
Lee Leslie has the Vandals of McCall-Donnelly humming. He is one interesting coach with enough back story to make for an interesting book.
McCall-Donnelly is in its final year in 2A. The Vandals join the Snake River Valley Conference next year. And I suspect the Vandals will hold their own at the 3A level.
There’s no better way for McCall-Donnelly to exit 2A than by capturing the title.
1A Division I: Lost Rivers vs. Prairie
Provided Lost Rivers doesn’t get lost driving to the Kibbie Dome, the Pirates should win and do so in impressive fashion.
1A Division II: Carey vs. Lighthouse Christian
Way back in mid September, these two teams met, and the Lions shut out the Panthers 36-0. Need I say more?