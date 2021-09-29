Support Local Journalism


The Timberline boys soccer team moved closer to a conference championship Wednesday.

The Wolves shut out Kuna 4-0 in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference match.

It was Timberline’s eighth shutout. The Wolves improved to 12-0-2 overall, 8-0-2 in conference.

The Wolves play host to Boise (9-1-3, 7-0-2) on Monday in a match that will decide the conference championship.

BORAH 5, CENTENNIAL 2: The Lions (11-1-2, 8-1-1) stayed a point behind Timberline with the win over the Patriots (6-4-3, 3-3-3).

VOLLEYBALL

EAGLE 3, TIMBERLINE 1: The Mustangs (7-2, 5-1) got past the Wolves (4-9, 2-4) 25-23, 19-25, 25-19, 25-12 in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference match.

Madi Hauskins led Eagle with 15 kills and three aces, Tara Murphy had 11 kills and two aces, Gabbi Roberts had 27 assists and Avery Hassman had 12 digs.

