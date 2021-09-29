featured top story PREP ROUNDUP PREP ROUNDUP: Wolves remain undefeated, top Kuna By IDAHO PRESS STAFF sports@idahopress.com Sep 29, 2021 Sep 29, 2021 Updated 11 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Timberline boys soccer team moved closer to a conference championship Wednesday.The Wolves shut out Kuna 4-0 in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference match.It was Timberline’s eighth shutout. The Wolves improved to 12-0-2 overall, 8-0-2 in conference.The Wolves play host to Boise (9-1-3, 7-0-2) on Monday in a match that will decide the conference championship. BORAH 5, CENTENNIAL 2: The Lions (11-1-2, 8-1-1) stayed a point behind Timberline with the win over the Patriots (6-4-3, 3-3-3).VOLLEYBALL Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily. Yes! Include special offer & contest announcement emails Thanks! You'll start receiving the headlines tomorrow! EAGLE 3, TIMBERLINE 1: The Mustangs (7-2, 5-1) got past the Wolves (4-9, 2-4) 25-23, 19-25, 25-19, 25-12 in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference match.Madi Hauskins led Eagle with 15 kills and three aces, Tara Murphy had 11 kills and two aces, Gabbi Roberts had 27 assists and Avery Hassman had 12 digs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kill Timberline Sport Golf Wolf Kuna Championship Conference Soccer Team Recommended for you Load comments