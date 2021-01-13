The Vallivue boys basketball team had a close call Wednesday.
The Falcons edged Caldwell 60-58 in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Gavin Weisweaver led Vallivue (6-5, 1-0) with 14 points and Jakin Calhoun had 10 points and six rebounds.
COLUMBIA 52, RIDGEVUE 36: The Wildcats outscored the Warhawks 20-7 in the decisive third quarter in the 4A SIC game.
Jaylen Alexander led Columbia (7-1, 2-0) with 17 points and 10 rebounds.
Tristan Correa Book led Ridgevue (1-6, 0-1) with 10 points and three rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BISHOP KELLY 50, VALLIVUE 18: The Knights had no trouble with the Falcons in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Anna Schmautz led Bishop Kelly with 13 points, three assists and three steals, Addie Hiler had six steals, five rebounds and five assists and Claire Little had eight rebounds and four steals.
PARMA 48, HOMEDALE 25: The Panthers were too much for the Trojans in a Snake River Valley game.
Grace Jackson led Parma (9-4, 4-0) with 15 points and six rebounds, Austyn Harris had 10 points and Brooke Johnson had nine points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots.
Amusa Aberasturi led Homedale (1-11, 0-3) with nine points.
NEW PLYMOUTH 49, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 38: The Pilgrims knocked off the Trojans in a 2A WIC game.