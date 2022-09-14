Subscribe
The Boise girls soccer team took care of business late against Mountain View on Wednesday.
Make that sophomore forward Kunie Hirai took care of business. Hirai scored two goals in the final 5 minutes as the Brave won 5-0.
Goalie Sophie Hills had another shutout for Boise (8-0-0, 6-0-0) and Samantha Smith and Mia Barron had goals.
MIDDLETON 1, BORAH 0: The Vikings shut out the Lions in a 5A SIC game.
Crissy Lochhead broke a scoreless tie in the 74th minutes for Middleton. Addi McCallister had the assist.
TIMBERLINE 12, NAMPA 0: The Wolves cruised past the Bulldogs in a 5A SIC match.
BOYS SOCCER
TIMBERLINE 10, NAMPA 0: The Wolves handled the Bulldogs in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference match.
Kai Hatten and Baltran Espasandin each had twogoals to lead the Wolves.
