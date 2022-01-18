featured top story PREP ROUNDUP PREP ROUNDUP: Timberline girls stop Grizzlies By IDAHO PRESS STAFF sports@idahopress.com Jan 18, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Timberline girls basketball team kept rolling Tuesday.The Wolves topped Rocky Mountain 52-25 in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.Sophia Glancey led Timberline (16-1 overall, 12-0 SIC) with 17 points and 12 rebounds and Audrey Taylor added 12 points.Brielle Magnuson led Rocky Mountain (8-10, 6-7) with nine points.MOUNTAIN VIEW 36, CAPITAL 29: The Mavericks outscored the Eagles 12-9 in the final quarter in a 5A SIC game.Demi Thompson led Mountain View (9-8, 7-5) with 16 points, four 3-pointers and three assists and Presley Binder scored 11 points.Allie Laufenbuger led Capital with 11 points.CENTENNIAL 56, OWYHEE 49: The Patriots outlasted the Storm in a 5A SIC game.NAMPA 49, EMMETT 40: The Bulldogs held off the Huskies in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.VICTORY CHARTER 44, RIVERSTONE 26: Victory Charter cruised past Riverstone in a Western Idaho Conference game.BOYS BASKETBALL CENTENNIAL 72, SKYVIEW 48: The Patriots had no difficulty topping the Hawks in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.Wes Johnson and Payton Knudson each scored 14 points, Kaden Christensen had 12 and Tyler Shipp added 11 to lead Centennial.Max Cutforth scored 12 points for Skyview.HOMEDALE 58, PAYETTE 36: The Trojans eased past the Pirates in a Snake River Valley game.The Trojans led 33-12 at halftime.Jaxon Dines led Homedale with 27 points on 6-of-12 shooting including 4 of 8 from 3-point range. Mason Strong had 14 points and four assists.MELBA 71, COLE VALLEY 52: The Mustangs handled the Chargers in a Western Idaho Conference game.Braden Volkers led Melba with 22 points and four rebounds, Joe Reiber had 17 points, four rebounds and three steals and Tucker Lowber had 14 points.Lakota Steele and Eli Kingery led Cole Valley with 13 points.NAMPA CHRISTIAN 50, MARSING 33: The Trojans got past the Huskies in a WIC game.Dustin Engle led Marsing with 11 points. Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily. Yes! Include special offer & contest announcement emails Thanks! You'll start receiving the headlines tomorrow! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rebound Timberline Point Sport Basketball Basketball Team Rocky Mountain Assist Huskie Recommended for you Load comments