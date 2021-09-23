featured top story PREP ROUNDUP PREP ROUNDUP: Smith scores two goals and celebrates a birthday By IDAHO PRESS STAFF sports@idahopress.com Sep 23, 2021 20 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Samantha Smith celebrated her birthday in fine fashion Wednesday.The Boise High sophomore soccer player scored two goals and had an assist to lead the Brave to a 7-0 win over Skyview in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference match.Pressly Taylor and Logan Smith also had two goals and Kunie Hirai had a goal.BOYS SOCCERCALDWELL 4, RIDGEVUE 1: The Cougars topped the Warhawks in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference match. Clay Walton and Axel Gonzalez each scored two goals to lead Caldwell. Gonzalez added an assist and Fabian Arguello had an assist. Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily. Yes! Include special offer & contest announcement emails Thanks! You'll start receiving the headlines tomorrow! VOLLEYBALLBOISE 3, MERIDIAN 0: The Brave swept the Warriors 25-16, 27-25, 25-18 in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference match.Keely Grant led Boise with 10 kills and eight blocks, Maddie Boggress had 10 assists, nine kills and seven blocks and Olivia Evaro had 16 assists, seven digs and four aces. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Assist Goal Sport Volleyball Football Kill Block Samantha Smith Axel Gonzalez Ace Recommended for you Load comments