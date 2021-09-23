Support Local Journalism


Samantha Smith celebrated her birthday in fine fashion Wednesday.

The Boise High sophomore soccer player scored two goals and had an assist to lead the Brave to a 7-0 win over Skyview in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference match.

Pressly Taylor and Logan Smith also had two goals and Kunie Hirai had a goal.

BOYS SOCCER

CALDWELL 4, RIDGEVUE 1: The Cougars topped the Warhawks in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference match.

Clay Walton and Axel Gonzalez each scored two goals to lead Caldwell. Gonzalez added an assist and Fabian Arguello had an assist.

VOLLEYBALL

BOISE 3, MERIDIAN 0: The Brave swept the Warriors 25-16, 27-25, 25-18 in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference match.

Keely Grant led Boise with 10 kills and eight blocks, Maddie Boggress had 10 assists, nine kills and seven blocks and Olivia Evaro had 16 assists, seven digs and four aces.

