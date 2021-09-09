The Skyview football team remained unbeaten Thursday.
The Hawks used a field goal midway in the fourth quarter to hold off Boise 31-24 in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference Foothills Division opener at Dona Larsen Park.
A 27-yard field goal from Tino Galvan put Skyview (3-0) ahead 31-17 with 8:20 remaining.
Boise (1-2) pulled within the final margin when Caleb Allen hauled in a 14-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Braden Anderson with 1:36 remaining
The teams battled to a 14-14 tie at halftime.
Antonio Fifta led Skyview with 154 yards rushing on 18 attempts and one touchdown. Quarterback Max Cutforth completed 18 of 26 passes for 198 yards and a touchdown.
Anderson led Boise, completing 22 of 44 passes for 351 yards and three touchdowns.
SCHEDULES ALTERED
Fruitland and Cole Valley had games canceled. So the schools found a quick fix.
Fruitland will travel to Cole Valley tonight. Kickoff is at 7.
BOYS SOCCER
BISHOP KELLY 4, COLUMBIA 1: The Knights jumped over the Wildcats into second place in the 4A Southern Idaho Conference.
Colton Crawford led Bishop Kelly (4-2 overall, 4-0 SIC) with three goals and Andrew Nguyen had a goal. Columbia slipped to 3-2-2 and 3-1-1.
MIDDLETON 5, VALLIVUE 1: The Vikings topped the Falcons in a 4A SIC match.
Trevor Scheuerman led Middleton (4-5, 3-4) with three goals and Isaac Kim had two. Cam Johnson, Tyler Robinson and Isaac Ayala each had an assist.
RIDGEVUE 2, NAMPA 1: The Warhawks (2-5, 1-4) topped the Bulldogs (1-5, 1-4) in a 4A SIC game.
VOLLEYBALL
SKYVIEW 3, MOUNTAIN VIEW 0: The Hawks swept the Mavericks 25-21, 25-19, 25-17 n a 5A Southern Idaho Conference opener.
EAGLE 3, BORAH 0: The Mustangs swept the Lions 25-14, 25-21, 25-10 in a 5A SIC opener.
Liv Manning led Eagle with 10 kills and four aces and Gabbi Roberts had 20 assists.
CENTENNIAL 3, CAPITAL 0: The Patriots swept the Eagles 25-13, 25-7, 25-12 in a 5A SIC opener.
Julia Velasquez led Centennial with 20 digs, Liberty Ipsen had 17 assists and six aces and London Ipsen had nine kills.
OWYHEE 3, ROCKY MOUNTAIN 2: The Storm held off the Grizzlies 25-23, 25-18, 23-25, 24-26, 15-10 in a 5A SIC opener.
Mikale Roy led Owyhee with 15 kills and 17 digs, Shaynee McWilliams had 29 assists and eight aces, Kaiya Gerhardt had 12 kills and 12 digs and Samantha Hatzenbeller had 26 digs and four aces to lead Owyhee.
RIDGEVUE 3, BISHOP KELLY 0: The Warhawks swept the Knights 25-20, 25-19, 25-13 in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference match.
Mikayla Basterrechea led Ridgevue with 20 digs and Bella Bennett had eight kills and three aces.
PARMA 3, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 0: The Panthers (7-0) swept the Trojans 25-18, 25-17, 25-21.
Skylar Erickson led Parma with 13 kills and 16 digs and Katie Compas had 18 assists, nine kills and four aces.
MELBA 3, AMBROSE 0: The Mustangs swept the Archers 25-17, 25-9, 25-11.
Keylee Wilson led Melba with 10 kills and three blocks and Taylor McCoy had 12 assists and seven aces.