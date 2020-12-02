The Rocky Mountain girls basketball team had to go to overtime to get past the Kuna Kavemen 48-45 in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
The Grizzlies got 28 points from two starters. They overcame 25 percent shooting (3 of 12) from 3-point range.
Rocky Mountain took advantage of 16 Kuna turnovers.
CALDWELL 48, RIDGEVUE 36: The Cougars held off the Warhawks in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
MELBA 52, PARMA 43: The Mustangs held off Panthers in a nonleague game.
Hallie Arnold led Melba with 20 points and three steals, Kendall Clark had 10 rebounds and Brooklynn Dayler had seven points, three steals and three assists.
Grace Jackson led Parma with 21 points.