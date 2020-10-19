The Nampa volleyball team didn’t waste any time Monday.
The Bulldogs swept Caldwell 25-13, 25-10, 25-9 in the 4A District III tournament.
Audrah Radford led Nampa with 22 kills, 14 digs and four blocks, Maddie Ehinger had 23 assists and 12 digs and Reagan Young had 22 digs.
RIDGEVUE 3, VALLIVUE 2: The Warhawks held off the Falcons 23-25, 25-22, 25-23, 21-25, 15-13 in a 4A District III tournament match.
Maddie McKay led Ridgevue with 15 kills, Whitney Stettler had 15 kills and 16 digs and Lexi Krmpotich had 35 assists.
Ridgevue advances to face No. 1 seed Middleton tonight.