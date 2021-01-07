The Mountain View girls basketball team got out fast and kept going.
The Mavericks raced to a 33-6 lead by halftime over Rocky Mountain before a 53-32 victory in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Naya Ojukwu led Mountain View with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Millie Brunner had 11 rebounds and Trinity Slocum had 10.
Cianna Legaspi led Rocky Mountain with 11 points.
TIMBERLINE 52, CAPITAL 30: The Wolves opened a 33-13 lead and never looked back in the 5A SIC game.
Audrey Taylor led Timberline with 23 points and Emma Heninger had 10.
Alexie Johnson led Capital with 11 points.
BOISE 66, KUNA 27: The Brave had no difficulty in the 5A SIC win over the Kavemen.
Ella Nelson led Boise with 20 points. She made 6-of-8 shots from 3-point range. Allison Ross had six steals.
Cadence Mann led Kuna with 13 points.
Boise opened a 21-4 lead in the first quarter.
BISHOP KELLY 40, CALDWELL 25: The Knights topped the Cougars in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Anna Schmautz led Bishop Kelly with 12 points, six steals and five assists, Addie Hiler had 12 points and four rebounds and Lexi Chatterton had six rebounds.
COLUMBIA 41, VALLIVUE 9: The Wildcats smothered the Falcons in a 4A SIC game.
Eli Robertson led Columbia with 14 points and Mia Nottingham added 12 to go with five assists.
EMMETT 52, RIDGEVUE 41: The Huskies topped the Warhawks in a 4A SIC game.
Sarah Means led Ridgevue with 19 points and six rebounds.
COLE VALLEY 57, MELBA 48: The Chargers topped the Mustangs in a 2A WIC game.
Desi Kingery led Cole Valley with 17 points and Anna Veeck had 11.
Keylee Wilson led Melba with 13 points and six rebounds, Kendall Clark had 13 points and eight rebounds and Kate Clark added 11 points and nine rebounds.
GREENLEAF FRIENDS 62, CASCADE 19: The Grizzlies rolled to the nonleague victory.
Shae Olsen led Greenleaf with 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists and Kylah Fillmore had 11 points. Olivia Fish added five assists.
TRI-VALLEY 42, LIBERTY CHARTER 35: The Patriots were outscored 15-6 in the telling fourth quarter.
Grace Gerdes led Liberty Charter with 11 points and eight rebounds and Madison Hodnett added 10 points and 15 rebounds.