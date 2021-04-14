The Middleton baseball team scored a big win Wednesday.
The Vikings topped second-ranked Bishop Kelly 5-3 in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Pitcher Ben Koster pitched 2 1/3 innings of hitless relief for Middleton (8-6, 5-2). Hayden Gibbs added two RBI.
Bishop Kelly (11-3, 6-2) remained in a first-place tie with Emmett.
COLUMBIA 5, RIDGEVUE 2: The Wildcats rallied for four runs in the bottom of the sixth to top the Warhawks in a 4A SIC game.
Columbia pitcher Mario DeLeon threw a three-hitter through six innings, striking out nine.
VALLIVUE 1, EMMETT 0: The Falcons scored the lone run in the fourth inning in the 4A SIC game.
The Falcons (8-10, 3-5) held the Huskies (12-4, 6-2) to one hit.
NAMPA 5, CALDWELL 2: Bulldogs pitcher Carson Rich threw a four-hitter to stop the Cougars in a 4A SIC game.
Dante Avjian had two RBI for Nampa.
WEISER 8, HOMEDALE 6: The Wolverines opened a 6-1 lead and held off the Trojans in a Snake River Valley Conference game.
Willy Shirts, who picked up the win on the mound, led Weiser with two RBI.
PARMA 18, MCCALL-DONNELLY 11: The Panthers pounded out 19 hits to hold off the Vandals in an SRV game.
Braxton Heffelfinger and Dylan Guerrero each went 3 for 4 with four RBI to lead Parma.
FRUITLAND 13, PAYETTE 4: The Grizzlies scored eight runs in the fourth to pull away in the SRV game.
Tannar Ward went 3 for 4 with three RBI to lead Fruitland.
SOFTBALL
VALLIVUE 11, EMMETT 0, 5 INNINGS: The Falcons (10-6, 4-3) erupted for nine runs in the top of the fourth en route to a run-rule 4A Southern Idaho Conference win over the Huskies (8-8, 3-5).
Gillian Venditti and Megan Stacy hit homers to lead Vallivue. Venditti had three RBI. Pitcher Britney Henderson allowed three hits in four innings with five strikeouts.
BISHOP KELLY 8, MIDDLETON 0: The league-leading Knights (11-1, 8-0) held the Vikings (8-7, 4-3) to three hits in the 4A SIC game.
The Knights countered with nine hits and committed no errors.
NAMPA 18, CALDWELL 4, 5 INNINGS: The Bulldogs opened a 11-3 lead after two innings in the 4A SIC game.
Sophia Willis went 3 for 4 with four RBI and Kylee Morgan had three RBI to lead Nampa.
RIDGEVUE 17, COLUMBIA 1, 5 INNINGS: Macie Plischke hit two homers to lead the Warhawks past the Wildcats in a 4A SIC game.
Plischke finished with three RBI. Reiss McIntyre went 2 for 3 with four RBI.
HOMEDALE 17, WEISER 7, 6 INNINGS: The league-leading Trojans (13-3, 5-0) had 13 to go with eight runs in the third inning hits to knock off the Wolverines (7-7, 3-2) in a Snake River Valley Conference game.
Olivia Asumendi went 4 for 5 with two RBI and Dani Sitts was 3 for 5 to lead Homedale.
BOYS GOLF
The Bishop Kelly won a 4A Southern Idaho Conference tournament at TimberStone.
The Knights shot 165 for nine holes, edging Middleton in a playoff.
Lincoln Hale and Ayden Dyson led Bishop Kelly, shooting 40 each.
Ryan Grove of Nampa was medalist with a 36. Seth Floyd led Middleton with 38.