The Middleton softball team scored four runs in the top of the sixth inning to come from behind and pick up a 4-1 win at Capital on Saturday.
Jo Crider allowed four hits and one run and had nine strikeouts in the circle to earn the win for Middleton. She also had two hits at the plate.
Allie Laufenburger had two hits for Capital in the loss.
BASEBALL
RIDGEVUE 10, KUNA 4: Ridgevue scored 10 runs despite having just six hits to beat Kuna at home.
The Warhawks took advantage of seven walks from Kuna pitchers, and broke a 3-3 tie with two runs in the third and three more in the fourth to pull away.
Easton Amundson had two hits and an RBI for Ridgevue.
Tyler Severe had three hits including a double in the loss for Kuna.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 10, NAMPA 7: Nampa Christian scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning and added runs in the second, third, fourth and sixth to hang on for a home win over Nampa.
In the first inning the Trojans scored on two bases-loaded walks, a wild pitch and RBI singles from Daiden Glenn and Jaydn Curry.
Curry had two hits and two RBIs for Nampa Christian. Josh Tiersma added two hits and scored two runs for the Trojans, while Landen Cheney had two hits.
Zack Lerdall was 2 for 5 with two RBIs and a run scored in the loss for Nampa, while Luke Riley had two hits and two RBIs.
CALDWELL SPLITS DOUBLE HEADER WITH WOOD RIVER: Caldwell split two games with Wood River, falling 9-5 in the first game before winning the second game 7-3.
Cole Harvey had a hit and two RBIS in the second game for Caldwell, while Charlie Hunsicker picked up the win by allowing three runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings.
Harvey had two hits in the loss in game one, while Kaden Scott had two hits and an RBI.