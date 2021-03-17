In a pitcher's duel, the Middleton baseball team prevailed Wednesday.
Pitchers Ben Koster and Nathaniel Warwick combined for a five-hitter to go with 11 strikeouts in a 1-0 win over Bishop Kelly in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Middleton scored the winning run in the sixth inning. Robert Orloski had the game-winning RBI.
Bishop Kelly's pitchers, Collin Dempsey and Blake Hawthorne, combined for a one-hitter and five strikeouts.
NAMPA 9, CALDWELL 4: The Bulldogs scored six runs in the first two innings to top the Cougars in a 4A SIC game.
Dalin Walker went 3 for 4 and Isaak Plew went 2 for 4 with four RBI to lead Nampa.
EMMETT 11, VALLIVUE 10: The Huskies scored three runs in the top of the seventh to hold off the Falcons in a 4A SIC game.
SOFTBALL
NAMPA 24, CALDWELL 13: The Bulldogs scored 11 runs in the telling first inning in the 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Jorja Welch led Nampa, going 3 for 5 with four RBI.
VALLIVUE 11, EMMETT 0: The Falcons scored eight runs in the first to pull away in the 4A SIC game.
Keelie Hancock led Vallivue with three RBI.
BISHOP KELLY 13, MIDDLETON 6: The Knights scored in each inning from the second on to knock off the Vikings in a 4A SIC game.
Faith Nichols led the Knights, going 4 for 5 with three RBI.
MARSING 26, WILDER 9: The Huskies scored 14 runs in the first innings to walk away with the nonleague win.
Lexi Loucks went 5 for 6 with two RBI, Delaney Percifield had two hits and four RBI and Mazzi Roper had a homer with three RBI for Marsing.
MELBA 21, GLENNS FERRY 0: The Mustangs cruised to the nonleague win.
Pitcher Ashlie Shaver threw a one-hitter. Kylie Aldrich and Emily Zavala each homered.