Top-ranked Middleton knocked off the 2019-20 State 4A runner-up Preston 61-52 in a nonleague game Wednesday.
Tyler Medaris led Middleton with 17 points, Cash Cowdery had 15 and Casey Wright added 11.
Middleton’s Dallin McKnight hit four key free throws late in the game to hold back Preston.
SKYVIEW 57, PARMA 32: The Hawks flew past the Panthers in a nonleague game.
The Hawks opened a 28-11 lead by halftime.
Sean Murphy led Skyview with 14 points and five rebounds, Danny Graviet had 13 points and Max Cutforth added 11 points.
TETON 55, WEISER 45: The Wolverines fell short in the nonleague game.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MOUNTAIN VIEW 65, MERIDIAN 61: The Mavericks watched an 18-point lead evaporate to two before holding off the Warriors in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
The Mavericks led 47-29 late in the third quarter before Meridian began its comeback.
Meridian got within 63-61 before Mountain View pulled out the win.
Demi Thompson led Mountain View (7-0, 5-0) with 18 points and Sierra Grizzle added 16.
Jalessa Lawrence led Meridian (4-2, 3-2) with 23 points and seven rebounds and Mary Mpoyo had 22 points on 9-of-11 shooting.
MELBA 57, CENTURY 54: The 2A Mustangs knocked off the 4A Diamondbacks at the Parma Holiday Tournament.
Kate Clark led Melba with 17 points and seven steals, Keylee Wilson had 15 points and five rebounds, Hallie Arnold had 13 points and four assists and Kendall Clark added 12 rebounds.
Melba takes on Parma today in the tournament title game.
PARMA 41, AMERICAN FALLS 38: Austyn Harris hit a 3-point shot with 10 seconds left to lift the Panthers to the win at the Parma Holiday Tournament.
Harris led with 20 points and six rebounds, Brooke Johnson had 11 points, eight rebounds and four steals and Grace Jackson added 10 points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots.