Defense and quarterback Malakai Martinez propelled visiting Meridian to a 21-6 win over Centennial in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference and season-opening game.
Martinez threw for one touchdown and ran for another, leading the Warriors to a 14-0 halftime advantage.
Martinez tossed a 23-yard touchdown pass to Davis Thacker for the game's first score and then dashed three yards to extend the lead to 14-0 with 8:38 to go in the second quarter.
In the third quarter, Blaze Tokioka caught a 79-yard pass for a touchdown to give Meridian the margin it would need at 21-6.
EMMETT 42, WEISER 14: The Huskies bounced back from an opening-week loss to pull away from the Wolverines (1-1) in the second half of the nonleague game.
The teams played to a 14-14 tie at halftime before Emmett poured it on in the second half.
VALLIVUE 28, HILLCREST 14: The visiting Falcons (2-0) doubled up a halftime lead to top the Knights.
The Falcons led 14-7 at halftime.
Quarterback Casey Cope completed 8 of 12 passes for 167 yards and rushed for 41 yards and a touchdown to lead Vallivue. Santiago Diaz had 69 yards rushing and three touchdowns.
Lincoln Marler had five receptions for 135 yards.
MIDDLETON 39, MINICO 13: The visiting Vikings raced to a 33-0 lead by halftime in the nonleague win over the Spartans.
Quarterback Ky McClure completed 15 of 21 passes for 215 yards and a touchdown to go along with a 3-yard rushing touchdown.
NEW PLYMOUTH 48, PAYETTE 7: The Pilgrims (2-0) cruised to the nonleague win over the Pirates, who were playing in their season opener.
The Pilgrims rushed for 504 yards on 48 attempts. Spencer Lyman led the way with 99 yards on six carries and two touchdowns, Erian Vian had 84 on nine attempts, Javon Lindeman had 75 on 12 carries and Kyle Rice added 68 yards on four attempts.
Quarterback Casey Arritola completed 4 of 6 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown.
FRUITLAND 62, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 24: The Grizzlies (2-0) used 38 points in the second half to pull away from the Trojans (1-1) in the nonleague game.
The Grizzlies rushed for 542 yards on 62 carries.
Landon Cheney led Nampa Christian, passing for 229 yards. He completed 18 of 32 and two touchdowns.
COLE VALLEY 14, PARMA 8: The Chargers held off the Panthers (0-2) in a nonleague game.
NOTUS 56, COUNCIL 14: The visiting Pirates jumped all over the Lumberjacks in a season-opening game for both teams.
Carter Woodland rushed for 120 yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns to lead Notus. Kaeden Clemens added 132 yards on four attempts and two touchdowns and completed six passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns.
Kieran Miraz led Notus on defense with seven solo tackles.
WILDER 57, SALMON RIVER 2: The Wildcats (1-1) ran the visiting Savages off the field in the nonleague game.
Moises Perez rushed for 124 yards on six attempts and two touchdowns to lead Wilder.
CORRECTION
In a story in Friday's Idaho Press, Capital was not included in the list of football teams that have made the 5A State Playoffs in each of the past seven years. The Eagles have been to the 5A Playoffs in each of the past 13 years.