The Melba girls basketball team overwhelmed Parma in a nonleague game Thursday, as the Mustangs extended their hot start to the season.
The Mustangs (9-0) pulled away from a 64-39 victory.
Kendall Clark led Melba with 18 points and 10 rebounds, Brooklynn Dayley had 16 points, six steals and four assists, Kate Clark had 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists and Keylee Wilson added seven rebounds.
Grace Jackson led Parma with 19 points.
LIBERTY CHARTER 45, IDAHO CITY 27: The Patriots pulled away from the Wildcats in the second half.
Madison Hodnett led Liberty Christian with 11 points, 10 rebounds and six steals and Grace Gerdes had 10 points and four rebounds.
VISION CHARTER 35, NEW PLYMOUTH 28: The Golden Eagles held off the Pilgrims in a nonleague game.
The Golden Eagles trailed 17-13 at halftime.
Seanna McDougal led Vision Charter with 21 points as the Golden Eagles posted their first win of the season. They held New Plymouth to one field goal in the final quarter.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MARSING 55, PAYETTE 42: The Huskies, behind Jacob Ankeny, topped the Pirates in a nonleague game.
Ankeny had 17 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots, Alejandro Barrera had 16 points and Rogelio Valadez added 14 points and five rebounds.
MELBA 69, WEISER 39: The Mustangs ran all over the Wolverines in a nonleague game.
Joe Reiber led Melba with 17 points, five rebounds and three steals, Tucker Lowber had eight rebounds and Braden Volkers, Josh Leavitt and Dillon Stosich each had nine points.
Brett Spencer led Weiser with 11 points.