The Melba boys basketball team held off the Nampa Christian Trojans in a 2A District III tournament game Wednesday.
The Mustangs prevailed 80-69.
Joe Reiber led Melba (18-3) with 28 points and 10 rebounds, Cache Beus had 16 points, 20 rebounds and six steals and Henry Clark had 12 points and eight rebounds.
Melba earned a state berth with the win.
Rusty Vander Woude led Nampa Christian with 27 points.
AMBROSE 60, COLE VALLEY 55: The Archers held off the Chargers in a 2A District III tournament game.
The win moves Ambrose (19-1) to its eighth straight state appearance.
Johnny Sugarman led the Archers with 19 points and Hudson Hughes added 14.
Ambrose will take on Melba in the district final next week.
RIDGEVUE 65, EMMETT 47: The Warhawks pulled away from the Huskies in the fourth quarter in a 4A SIC game.
Isaac Mercer led Ridgevue with 17 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Davis McCann and Timmy Williams led Emmett with 12 points each.
HOMEDALE 52, PARMA 37: The Trojans pulled away from the Panthers in a 3A District III tournament game.
Mason Strong led Homedale (8-13) with 25 points, four rebounds and four steals.
Isaiah Krohn led Parma with 15 points.
Homedale advances to meet No. 1 seed Fruitland (14-6) on Saturday.
PAYETTE 68, WEISER 51: The Pirates handled the Wolverines in a 3A District III tournament game.