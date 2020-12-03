The Marsing boys basketball team outlasted Homedale 60-54 in overtime Thursday in a nonleague game.
Jacob Ankeny led Marsing with 21 points, 11 rebounds, three blocked shots, three assists and three steals. Rogelio Valadez added 20 points and three steals and Noel Quebrado had 17 points.
MELBA 73, LIBERTY CHARTER 20: The Mustangs handled Liberty Charter in a nonleague game.
Josh Leavitt led Melba with 17 points and three steals, Henry Clark had nine points and seven rebounds and Cache Beus had 10 rebounds and eight points.
NORTH STAR CHARTER 54, COMPASS CHARTER 52: The Huskies edged the Aviators.
Logan Clark led Compass Charter with 18 points and Max Myers added 14.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BISHOP KELLY 57, RIDGEVUE 37: The Knights cruised past the Warhawks in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
LIBERTY CHARTER 43, COUNCIL 37: The Patriots used a 17-5 outburst in the second quarter to build a lead they never relinquished.
Madison Hodnett led the Patriots with 22 points and 10 rebounds.