Note: The Idaho Press had an earlier press time than usual Friday night due to the winter weather. Some scores were not reported in time to be included.
Top seed Rimrock topped No. 2 seed Liberty Charter, 50-43, in the 1A Division I District III title game at Columbia High School Friday night.
Both teams still advance to next week's state tournament.
Liberty Charter led 36-31 entering the fourth quarter but got outscored 19-7 in the final frame.
No other stats were reported by press time.
NOTUS 42, RIVERSTONE INTERNATIONAL 23: Notus topped Riverstone International to advance to a state play-in game today against Murtaugh at Twin Falls High School at 1 p.m.
Riverstone International was eliminated from the state tournament with the loss. No other stats were reported.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MARSING 52, COMPASS 37: Jacob Ankeny had 18 points, six rebounds, five assists and three blocks to help Marsing stay alive with a win over Compass in the 2A District III Tournament.
No stats were reported for Compass, which was eliminated with the loss.