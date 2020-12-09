The Kuna girls basketball team used a big first quarter to build a cushion against Centennial.
As it turned out, the Patriots couldn't climb out of the hole, falling to Kuna 48-37 in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
The Kavemen opened a 13-2 lead and lead 21-17 at halftime.
Lauren Dorazio led Kuna with 19 points and rebounds.
Annie Stinar led Centennial with 10 points.
EMMETT 48, VALLIVUE 28: The Huskies knocked off the Falcons in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
BOYS BASKETBALL
FRUITLAND 62, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 56: The Grizzlies held off the Trojans in a nonleague game.
Dylon Watson led Fruitland with 17 points and Hyrum Lindsey added 16. Dawson McGraw made four 3-pointers.
Russell Vander Woude led Nampa Christian with 15 points.
COMPASS CHARTER 53, WILDER 47: The Aviators held off the Wildcats.
Max Myers led Compass Charter with 27 points and nine rebounds and Logan Clark had 14 points, five rebounds and four assists.