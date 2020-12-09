Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Kuna girls basketball team used a big first quarter to build a cushion against Centennial.

As it turned out, the Patriots couldn't climb out of the hole, falling to Kuna 48-37 in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.

The Kavemen opened a 13-2 lead and lead 21-17 at halftime.

Lauren Dorazio led Kuna with 19 points and rebounds.

Annie Stinar led Centennial with 10 points.

EMMETT 48, VALLIVUE 28: The Huskies knocked off the Falcons in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.

BOYS BASKETBALL

FRUITLAND 62, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 56: The Grizzlies held off the Trojans in a nonleague game.

Dylon Watson led Fruitland with 17 points and Hyrum Lindsey added 16. Dawson McGraw made four 3-pointers.

Russell Vander Woude led Nampa Christian with 15 points.

COMPASS CHARTER 53, WILDER 47: The Aviators held off the Wildcats.

Max Myers led Compass Charter with 27 points and nine rebounds and Logan Clark had 14 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Tags

Load comments