The Kuna girls soccer team's season came to an end, and it wasn't because it lost to any teams, according to a tweet from the Kuna High girls soccer account posted Thursday.
"As most of you are aware we had a member of the varsity team test positive for COVID-19," the tweet said. "After a contact tracing investigation, Central District Health determined that the entire varsity team will need to quarantine for 14 days. That means we will not be playing anymore games this season.
"Certainly this is not the end to the season we were hoping for or expecting," the tweet continued. "The school nurse has reached out to those affected and Central District Health will also be contacting those affected."
BISHOP KELLY 5, MIDDLETON 1: Alli Chatterton helped the Knights tune up for the postseason.
Chatterton had a hat trick, accounting for all but two of the Knights' goals in a 5-1 win over Middleton in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference match.
Bishop Kelly (7-0) heads to the district tournament as the top seed. Middleton (5-2) is the third seed.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 12, MERIDIAN 0: The Grizzlies cruised to a 5A Southern Idaho Conference win.
The Grizzlies led 7-0 at intermission.
Kelsey Oyler had three goals and three assists, Kaitlyn Slocum had two goals, Larissa Wegner and Nadia Kincaid each had a goal and an assist.
Meridian didn't manage a shot on goal.
Sophie Shmotz scored Bishop Kelly's other two goals.
Addi Wyatt scored for Middleton.
BOYS SOCCER
BISHOP KELLY 8, MIDDLETON 0: The Knights shut out the Vikings in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference match.
Colton Crawford had three goals and an assist as Bishop Kelly finished the regular season at 7-0.
VOLLEYBALL
MELBA 3, MARSING 0: The Mustangs had no problem sweeping the Huskies 25-10, 25-11, 25-13 in a Western Idaho Conference match.
Keylee Wilson led Melba with seven kills and seven aces, Kate Clark had seven kills, Maddi Bunnell had five aces and Kayla McCoy added four aces.
RIDGEVUE 3, CALDWELL 0: The Warhawks swept the Cougars 25-15, 25-7, 25-21 in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference match.
Whitney Stettler led Ridgevue with 15 kills and 11 digs, Lexi Krmpotich had 24 assists and Krisie Angell had 18 digs.
SKYVIEW 3, TIMBERLINE 0: The Hawks swept the Wolves in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference match.
PARMA 3, FRUITLAND 0: The Panthers downed the Grizzlies 25-19, 25-18, 32-30 in a Snake River Valley match.
Brooke Johnson led Parma with 14 kills, 13 digs and five blocks, Maggie Shaw had 17 digs, Katie Compas had 30 assists and five blocks and Jocelyn Cook had 10 digs and five aces.