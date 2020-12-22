The Kuna girls basketball owned the final three quarters against Bishop Kelly on Tuesday.
The Kavemen knocked off the Knights 52-42 in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Kuna outscored the Knights 30-24 in the second half.
Lauren D'Orazio led Kuna with 22 points including going 3-for-3 from 3-point range. She also had five rebounds.
Addie Hiler led Bishop Kelly with 10 points.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 69, ROCKY MOUNTAIN 28: The Mavericks overpowered the Grizzlies through the first three quarters in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Naya Ojukwu led Mountain View with 22 points on 11-of-15 shooting. She added nine rebounds. Trinity Slocum had 18 points, six rebounds and four steals and Nia Williams added 15 points.
Addy Blackburn led Rocky Mountain with 11 points.
PARMA 39, NEW PLYMOUTH 34: The Panthers held off the Pilgrims in a nonleague game.
Grace Jackson led Parma with 17 points and four rebounds.
Alyssa Christensen led New Plymouth with 20 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MERIDIAN 65, SKYVIEW 40: After a slow first half, the Warriors cruised in the second half for an easy 5A Southern Idaho Conference win over the Hawks.
The Warriors started to pull away in the third quarter, outscoring Skyview 19-7.
Meridian put four players in double-figures scoring. Brody Rowbury led with 19 points, six rebounds and five assists, Joe Mpoyo had 12 points, four rebounds and five assists, Colby Homer added 11 points and eight rebounds and Ethan Pearce had 10 points and eight rebounds.
Sean Murphy led Skyview with 11 points.
FRUITLAND 56, BUHL 40: The Grizzlies started hot and didn't let up in a nonleague win over the Indians.
Hyrum Lindsey led Fruitland with 21 points.
SODA SPRINGS 48, MARSING 36: The Cardubaks topped the Huskies in a nonleague game.
Jacob Ankeny led Marsing with 16 points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots and Noel Quebrado added 11 points.