Brooklyn Dayley and Rozzlyn Cazier led the Melba girls to the 2A District III cross country championship Wednesday.
Dayley and Cazier finished second and third respectively at West Park in Nampa. Dayley finished in 20 minutes, 3.58 seconds and Cazier was two hundredths of a second behind her teammate.
Melba finished with 46 points, six ahead of Ambrose.
Cameron Moore of Ambrose won in a time of 19:19.91.
In the boys, Cole Valley Christian won with 38 points. Melba was second with 52 and Nampa Christian was eight points back in third.
Grady Mylander of Nampa Christian won in a time of 16:14.49. Josh Leavitt of Melba was second (16:41.51) and Brady English (16:51.05) led Cole Valley, taking third.
Victory Charter won the girls 1A District III meet with 22 points. Allie Hacking led Victory Charter (20:59.69) by taking fourth.
Emma Hollon (20:23.46) of Tri-Valley won. Grace Dixon (20:35.25) was second.
In the boys, Victory Charter cruised to victory with 22 points. Liberty Charter finished second with 45.
Ian Stockett led Victory Charter by taking first in 16:01.27. Connor Gardner (16:01.59) of Liberty Charter was second.
State for 2A and 1A is Oct. 31 at the Portneuf Wellness Center in Pocatello.
VOLLEYBALL
BISHOP KELLY 3, VALLIVUE 1: The Knights topped the Falcons in a 4A District III tournament loser-out match 20-25, 25-16, 25-19, 30-28.
The Knights will take on Emmett, a 3-2 winner over Ridgevue, in a match tonight at Middleton to decide which team advances to a play-in match on Saturday.
TIMBERLINE 3, BOISE 1: The Wolves earned a state berth with the win over the Brave in a 5A District III tournament match.
EAGLE 3, TIMBERLINE 0: The already state-bound Mustangs swept the Wolves in a 5A District III tournament match.