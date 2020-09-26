The Rocky Mountain girls soccer team added two more victories on Friday and Saturday.
The Grizzlies handled Eagle 11-1 on Friday and turned around to top Centennial 5-1 on Saturday in 5A Southern Idaho Conference matches.
Kelsey Oyler and Nadia Kincaid had three goals each against Eagle and Larissa Wegner had two goals.
Violet Rademacher led Rocky Mountain against Centennial, scoring three goals.
KUNA 1, MOUNTAIN VIEW: The teams played to a tie in a 5A SIC match.
Lexy Haws scored a goal for Kuna and Jayla Ponce had an assist. Goalie Mel Johnson had 14 saves.
SKYVIEW 2, BORAH 1: The Hawks topped the Lions in a 5A SIC match.
CROSS COUNTRY
Nathan Green of Borah won in a dual against Boise.
Green finished in a time of 15 minutes, 58.86 seconds at Ann Morrison Park. Teammate Quincy Ellis (16:38.27) was second.
Boise won with 25 points and Borah had 36.
Boise's girls ran a perfect racing, finishing with 15 points.
The Brave had runners finish 1-11. Freshmen Sammy Smith and Allie Bruce finished first and second. Smith posted a time of 17:35.24 and Bruce finished in 17:43.11.
• In a dual between Bishop Kelly and Vallivue, the Knights' boys edged the Falcons 26-32.
Samuel Fish of Vallivue took first (16:39.43) and Daniel Russell of Bishop Kelly took second (16:43.50).
In the girls, Bishop Kelly was perfect with 15 points. Anna Ranieri led the Knights in a time of 19:51.37.
• In a triangular meet involving Nampa, Columbia and Caldwell, the Bulldogs boys won with 20 points.
Cruz Flores of Caldwell won (16:49.19). Bryar Lords led Nampa (18:13.3).
In the girls, Nampa had a perfect score of 15.
Cassandra Vasquez led the Bulldogs (19:33.1).
• Mountain View's boys beat Centennial 23-32.
Spencer Ord of Mountain View took first (16:47.58).
In the girls, Mountain View beat Centennial 23-36.
Rilyn Stevens of Mountain View took first (19:30.77).