The Rocky Mountain boys basketball team got a wake up call in the first half.
The Grizzlies responded by doubling up Kuna in the third quarter on their way to a 70-57 win in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Kuna (1-3, 1-2) led 25-23 at halftime. But Rocky Mountain (5-2, 2-0) responded by outscoring the Kavemen 28-14 in the telling third quarter.
Drew Fielder led Rocky Mountain with 11 points and five rebounds, Max Nead and Kobe Warr each scored 10 and Jackson Fullmer had 11 rebounds.
Sean Austin had a big game for Kuna, scoring 32 points on 9-of-17 shooting including 5 of 11 from 3-point range. He also had eight rebounds and four assists.
AMBROSE 95, VISION CHARTER 36: The Archeers ran away from the Golden Eagles in a 2A WIC.
The Archers (11-1) had 10 players scored and had four players finish in double figures. Hudson Hughes led the way with 21 points, Ben Blythe had 19, Mitchell Boeck had 16 and Johnny Sugarman added 10.
VICTORY CHARTER 71, IDAHO CITY 35: The Vipers handled the Wildcats in a 1A WIC game.
Ian Stockett led Victory Charter with 21 points and 10 rebounds, Noah Palomares had 20 points and five steals and Cort Wood added 10 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
KUNA 58, EAGLE 45: The Kavemen closed on a 20-10 run to top the Mustangs in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Lauren D'Orazio led Kuna with 15 points and three assists and Cadence Mann and Malia Wilson each had 10 points. Darbi Avery added seven rebounds and three assists.
Carter Aspen led the Mustangs with 18 points and Mikaila Bowlden had 12 rebounds.
COLUMBIA 45, CALDWELL 37: The Wildcats stopped the Cougars in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Eli Robertson led Columbia with 12 points and three assists.
PARMA 38, McCALL-DONNELLY 27: The Panthers (11-4, 6-0) pulled away from the Vandals in a Snake River Valley game.
Grace Jackson led Parma with 11 points, four rebounds and four steals, Taylor Kaiser had 10 points and six rebounds and Austyn Harris had 12 rebounds.
WRESTLING
WEISER 55, CENTENNIAL 25: The Wolverines' strength in the middle weights carried them over the Patriots.
Kooper vonBrethorst led with a pin in 3:05 at 138 pounds and heavyweight Jesse Lockett also won by pin in 2:32.