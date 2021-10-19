The Fruitland boys and Weiser girls cross country teams claimed District III championships Tuesday at Fruitland High School.
The Fruitland boys finished with 23 points, beating runner-up Parma by 30 points.
Jack McManus of McCall-Donnelly won in a time of 16 minutes, 54.84 seconds. He was followed by four Fruitland runners in the next five finishers.
Sophomore Ethan Star led Fruitland, taking second (17:12.20). He was followed by teammates Atticus Andersen (17:24.14) and Israel Norris (17:37.95).
Fruitland placed five scoring runners in the top eight.
Weiser’s girls posted 35 points, beating runner-up Parma by nine points.
Fruitland senior Emma Hillam won in a time of 18:28.90. Weiser, led by runner-up Kylee Quinton (19:54.50), took the next three places.
VOLLEYBALL
CENTENNIAL 3, MERIDIAN 1: The fourth-seeded Patriots topped the No. 8 Warriors 21-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-17 in a 5A District III Tournament loser-out game.
Eliana Tia led Centennial with 19 kills, Julia Velasquez had 24 digs and four aces, Liberty Ipsen had 25 assists, nine digs and six aces and London Ipsen had 11 kills and 11 digs to lead Centennial (12-12).
SKYVIEW 3, TIMBERLINE 0: The top-seeded Hawks (30-2) earned a state berth, shutting out the No. 5 Wolves (13-11) 25-20, 25-13, 25-9 in a 5A District III Tournament game.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 3, EAGLE 0: The No. 3 Mavericks (24-7) earned a state berth, blanking the second-seeded Mustangs (27-6) 25-18, 25-22, 25-22 in a 5A District III Tournament game.
Tara Murphy led Eagle with 10 kills and Gabbi Roberts had 24 assists and nine digs.
BOISE 3, ROCKY MOUNTAIN 2: The No. 6 Brave outlasted the No. 7 Grizzlies 25-18, 23-25, 22-25, 26-24, 15-4 in a 5A District III Tournament loser-out game.
COLUMBIA 3, VALLIVUE 0: The No. 1-seeded Wildcats (20-8) swept the fifth-seeded Falcons (8-13) 25-19, 25-16, 25-16 to earn a state berth in a 4A District III Tournament game.
NAMPA 3, MIDDLETON 0: The No. 3-seeded Bulldogs (12-9) swept the No. 2 Vikings (17-8) 25-20, 25-19, 27-25 to earn a state berth in the 4A District III Tournament game.
Nampa advances to face No. 1 Columbia on Thursday to decide the district title at Ridgevue High at 8.
Audrah Radford led Nampa with 23 kills and six digs, Rykelle Sandidge had 33 assists and five digs and Brooklyn Grondahl had 11 kills.
HOMEDALE 3, PAYETTE 0: The Trojans shut out the Pirates 25-8, 25-16, 25-11 in a 3A District III Tournament loser-out match.
Laney Swallow led Homedale (5-14) with 11 kills and Olivia Asumendi had 28 assists.