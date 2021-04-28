Dillon Fine was more than fine Wednesday afternoon.
The Homedale pitcher threw a three-hitter, striking out 10 to lead the Trojans to a 13-0 win over McCall-Donnelly in a Snake River Valley Conference game.
Tommy Muir supported Fine with two homers, going 4 for 4 with four RBI.
FRUITLAND 6, WEISER 4: The Grizzlies (14-7, 9-0) remained unbeaten in the SRV thanks to a walk-off single by Landen Mendive.
Mendive hit a 1-1 offering to drive in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh. He finished with two RBI.
Kooper Von Brethorst went 2 for 4 with two RBI to lead Weiser (16-5, 7-2).
PAYETTE 10, PARMA 3: The Pirates scored five runs in the fourth inning to open a 7-0 lead in the SRV game.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 11, KUNA 1, 6 INNINGS: The Mavericks scored three runs in the sixth to end the 5A Southern Idaho Conference game early.
Will Grizzle threw a five-hitter, striking out five to lead Mountain View. He also went 3 for 4 with two RBI and Coy Clements was 2 for 4 with three RBI.
SOFTBALL
HOMEDALE 17, MCCALL-DONNELLY 1, 5 INNINGS: The Trojans scored seven runs in the top of the fifth to end the Snake River Valley Conference game early.
Pitcher Zayne Hall threw a two-hitter, striking out five. Dani Sitts went 3 for 5 with six RBI.