Nothing beats depth.
Just ask Boise girls cross country coach Aaron Olswanger.
Missing his top three runners who were participating in the state soccer tournament, Olswanger's girls captured their fourth straight 5A District III tournament championship Thursday at Eagle Island State Park.
The Brave finished with 63 points, Rocky Mountain was second (75) and Mountain View was third (83).
Boise is heavily favored — repeat, heavily favored — to capture its fourth straight state championship next Friday at Eagle Island State Park.
"Our depth showed," Olswanger said. "We had girls with little to no varsity experience fill big roles and they stepped up to help the team win another district title."
Boise was missing defending state champ Sammy Smith, her sister Logan Smith and Allie Bruce. They helped the Brave beat Eagle 2-1 in a state soccer opener.
Malia Lowe of Kuna won the individual title, finishing in 18 minutes, 21.1 seconds. Rilyn Stevens of Mountain View (18:25.2).
Boise's Annika Zuschlag was third (18:30.5) and Lydie Nance (18:56.7) took fourth.
In the boys, Rocky Mountain cruised to the team title with 24 points. Boise was next with 64 and Boise finished third (111).
Rocky Mountain had a 1-2 finish in the chase for individual honors. Trent Wigod won in a time of 16:02.7 and teammate Zac Pollock was next in 16:08.6.
• In 4A, also at Eagle Island State Park, the Bishop Kelly boys and Middleton girls claimed District III titles.
The Middleton girls posted 41 points, edging Bishop Kelly by two points.
Ridgevue senior Alexia Corona won the individual title, finishing in 19:05.63. Freshman Addie McCallister was second in 19:25.43 and teammate Kayelee Austin (19:51.31) was third.
The Bishop Kelly boys scored 39 points, easily ahead of runner-up Vallivue (70).
Junior Austin Clough of Bishop Kelly won the individual title, finishing in 16:32.31. Middleton senior Brody Kemble was second (16:40.30).
VOLLEYBALL
SKYVIEW 3, EAGLE 0: The Hawks cruised to the 5A District III Tournament championship with a 25-13, 25-20, 25-11 win over the Mustangs at Mountain View High School.
The Hawks (32-2) and Mustangs (30-7) had already secured berths to the state tournament.
Eagle topped Mountain View 3-2 to earn the opportunity to face Skyview in the district final. The Mustangs won 25-20, 29-31, 22-25, 25-18, 15-6 over the Mavericks.
Delaney Bub led Eagle with 23 kills and nine digs, Madi Hauskins had 19 kills, 13 digs and four aces and Gabbi Roberts had 71 assists and 12 digs in two matches Thursday.
Mountain View (24-9) and Timberline advance to state.
Centennial (13-13) eliminated Boise 3-1, winning 25-18, 22-25, 26-24, 25-18 in a loser-out game. The Patriots advance to a play-in berth for a state berth on Saturday.
FRUITLAND 3, PARMA 0: The Grizzlies swept the Panthers 25-11, 25-18, 25-18 in the 3A District III championship match.
Katie Compas led Parm with 13 assists and six kills.
Both teams advance to state.
MELBA 3, COLE VALLEY 0: The Mustangs (17-4) topped the Chargers 25-23, 25-7, 25-19 in the 2A District III title game.
Both teams advance to state.
Nampa Christian eliminated New Plymouth 25-12, 25-12, 25-17. The Trojans move on to a state play-in match on Saturday.
FOOTBALL
SKYVIEW 41, BORAH 14: The Hawks (5-4) snapped the Lions' five-game winning streak in a game to decide a state playoff berth at Dona Larsen Park.
The Hawks got out to a 28-0 lead by halftime. Camden Young caught a 35-yard touchdown pass and returned an interception 98 yards for a touchdown in the first half.
Hawks quarterback Max Cutforth threw for 269 yards and five touchdowns.
Skyview took advantage of four Borah (5-4) turnovers in the first half.