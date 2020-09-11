The Emmett football team chose the right time to take its first lead Friday.
Second-ranked Bishop Kelly led all but the final 33 seconds when Westyn Smith scored from a yard out to lift visiting Emmett to a 40-34 win in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Seth Knothe scored his third touchdown to give Bishop Kelly (0-1) a 34-25 lead with 7:45 remaining.
Emmett (2-1) pulled within 34-33 when quarterback Kaden Young dashed 21 yards and the Huskies converted on a 2-point conversion with 3:15 to go.
Young led Emmett to three touchdowns on 70-plus yard series in the final quarter including three key fourth-down conversions.
Young's 4-yard touchdown run pulled Emmett within 20-19 just before halftime.
Young rushed for 163 yards on 22 carries and completed 11 of 17 passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns. Smith added 101 yards rushing.
Knothe led the Knights with 112 yards rushing on 17 attempts. Quarterback Keegan Croteau completed 9 of 16 passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns.
MIDDLETON 53, HOMEDALE 28: The Vikings (2-0) scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to pull away from the visiting Trojans (1-1) in a nonleague game.
Middleton quarterback Ky McClure threw for 457 yards, completing 23 of 35 including five touchdowns. Cash Cowdery had seven catches for 142 yards and a touchdown.
Hayden Kincheloe led Homedale with 227 yards on 31 attempts and two touchdowns and Jaxon Dines had 141 122 yards rushing on a touchdown.
NAMPA 35, COLUMBIA 7: The Bulldogs pulled away from the Wildcats in the 4A SIC and season opener for both teams.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 65, CENTENNIAL 0: The Grizzlies (2-0, 2-0) scored early and often against the Patriots (0-2, 0-2) in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Maxwell Lehman led Rocky Mountain with 139 yards rushing on seven carries and a touchdown. Arthur Williams added 111 yards rushing and a touchdown while Jordan Erickson added 93 and a touchdown.
Rocky Mountain finished with 351 yards rushing.
MERIDIAN 47, KUNA 36: The Warriors (2-0, 2-0) had too much offense for the visiting Kavemen (0-2, 0-3) in a 5A SIC game.
MELBA 28, PARMA 14: The Mustangs (1-1) got out to a 20-0 lead in the win over the visiting Panthers (0-3) in a nonleague game.
Senior quarterback Henry Clark passes for 113 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 39 yards to lead Melba. Running back Trace Stimpson picked up 137 yards and a touchdown and Zane Helm added 125 yards and two touchdowns.
Easton Draper led Melba's defense with 10 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble.
PAYETTE 34, MARSING 16: The Pirates (1-1) built a big lead early and the Huskies (2-1) didn't have an answer in the nonleague game.
COLE VALLEY 58, WENDELL 0: The visiting Chargers (2-0) ran away from the Trojans in a nonleague game.
David Howlett led the way with four touchdowns and Carter Fortin added two scores.
GOODING 34, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 12: The Senators scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to pull away from the visiting Trojans (1-2).
Nampa Christian quarterback Landon Cheney passes for 301 yards on 22 of 38 attempts and two touchdowns.
NOTUS 26, HORSESHOE BEND 16: The visiting Pirates (2-0) got 142 yards rushing on 15 carries from Elijah Martin in the nonleague win over the Mustangs.
Martin scored two touchdowns. Carter Woodland added 82 yards rushing and a touchdown. Kieran Miraz led the defense with nine tackles and three sacks.
WEISER AT GRANGEVILLE: The game was canceled Friday due to a positive COVID-19 test, Andrew Ottoson of the Idaho County Free Press tweeted.
NEW PLYMOUTH AT SODA SPRINGS: This game, scheduled for today, was canceled on Friday due to multiple COVID-19 cases, the Idaho Statesman reported.
Soda Springs' football and volleyball teams are in self-isolation after each reported having a player test positive for COVID-19, Andrew Houghton of the Idaho State Journal tweeted.
It was the second game this week that New Plymouth lost. The Pilgrims were scheduled to play McCall-Donnelly, but the school's board will not let any of its athletic teams play schools from a county that remains under a red or orange coronavirus health alert.