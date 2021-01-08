The Eagle boys basketball team cruised Friday night.
The Mustangs ran away from the Capital Eagles 85-57 in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Jason Janish led Eagle with 18 points, Donovan Jones had 15, Gage Jones and Jaxen Chann had 11 each to lead a balanced attack.
MERIDIAN 61, MOUNTAIN VIEW 45: The Warriors jumped out to a 20-8 lead and were never threatened in a 5A SIC game.
Mckay Anderson led Meridian with 11 points, five assists and four rebounds, Colby Homer had 10 points and Brody Rowbury led with six rebounds.
Noah White led the Mavericks with 13 points and five rebounds.
TIMBERLINE 43, CENTENNIAL 31: Both teams suffered slow starts, but the Wolves recovered in the second half in the 5A SIC game.
Cooper Lumsden led Timberline with 17 points and five rebounds and Wade Zenner had 14 points.
VALLIVUE 59, EMMETT 50: The Falcons withstood a rally by the Huskies in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
The Falcons led 30-14 at halftime.
Jakin Calhoun led Vallivue with 20 points and seven rebounds before fouling out. Jacob Martinez added 17 points and three steals and Gavin Weisweaver had 11 points, seven rebounds and four steals.
Timmy Williams led Emmett with 19 points and Tanner Brown added 10 to go with nine rebounds and four steals.
AMBROSE 71, MELBA 49: The Archers (8-0, 3-0) handled the Mustangs in a 2A WIC game.
Hudson Hughes led Ambrose with 23 points, Ben Blythe had 21, Johnny Sugarman had 13 and Josh Johnson added 11.
Joe Reiber led Melba with 19 points and seven rebounds, Cache Beus had 15 rebounds and Braden Volkers added 14 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
WILDER 49, GEM STATE 20: The Wildcats cruised to the victory.
Jolee Lopez led Wilder with 18 points and Kimberly Arias had 14 points, eight rebounds and five steals.