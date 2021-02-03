The Eagle boys basketball team surged past the Skyview Hawks on Wednesday in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
The Mustangs outscored the Hawks 39-23 in the second half as Eagle ran away 73-47.
Donovan Jones led Eagle (9-3, 7-0) with 17 points, eight assists and five rebounds, and Isaac Deedon and Jason Janish each scored 13 points. Deedon also had seven assists.
Danny Graviet led Skyview with 14 points and four rebounds.
MERIDIAN 76, BOISE 42: The Warriors strolled past the Brave in a 5A SIC game.
Joe Mpoyo led Meridian with 32 points and five rebounds and Brody Rowbury added 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Whitt Miller led Boise with 17 points.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 47, TIMBERLINE 40: The Grizzlies held off the Wolves in a 5A SIC game.
Drew Fielder led Rocky Mountain (10-2, 7-0) with 17 points and eight rebounds and Blake Munk added 10 points.
Cooper Lumsden led Timberline with 19 points and four assists.
NEW PLYMOUTH 53, COLE VALLEY 43: The Pilgrims topped the Chargers in a 2A WIC game.
AMBROSE 52, MELBA 49: The Archers held off the Mustangs in a key 2A WIC game.
Hudson Hughes led Ambrose (15-1, 10-1) with 21 points, Johnny Sugarman had 14 and Ben Blythe added 13.
Joe Reiber led Melba with 11 points and 11 rebounds and Cache Beus had 13 rebounds.
LIBERTY CHARTER 53, IDAHO CITY 22: The Patriots cruised past the Wildcats.
Dallin Criddle led Liberty Charter with 15 points and 11 rebounds and McKinnon Dodge had 12 points and six rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
EMMETT 50, RIDGEVUE 20: The Huskies used a 20-2 output in the second quarter to romp past the Warhawks in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Jazzy Jenkins led Emmett with 12 points and six assists and Haylee Jewkes had eight rebounds.
COLUMBIA 46, VALLIVUE 14: The Wildcats cruised to victory in a 4A SIC game.
Mia Nottingham led Columbia with 11 points and six rebounds.
WRESTLING
CENTENNIAL 33, BORAH 30: The Patriots edged the Lions in a dual meet.
Jackson Waite secured the win for Centennial with a pin in 1:15 at 220 pounds.