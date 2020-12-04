The defending 5A state champion girls basketball team cruised in its season opener Friday.
Mountain View outscored Kuna 24-3 in the second quarter and never looked back in a 59-24 decision in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Naya Ojukwu led Mountain View a game high 24 points on 10-of-14 shooting.
Kuna led 4-0 early before Mountain View surged to forge a 10-10 tie going into the deciding second quarter.
MERIDIAN 52, ROCKY MOUNTAIN 44: Jaleesa Lawrence scored a game high 15 points to lead the Warriors past the Grizzlies in a 5A SIC game.
MELBA 56, SOUTH FREMONT 40: The Mustangs cruised past the Cougars in a nonleague game.
Kendall Clark led Melba with 21 points and 13 rebounds, Kate Clark had 18 points and six rebounds and Hallie Arnold added eight points.
WILDER 41, HORSESHOE BEND 8: The Mustangs cruised in the nonleague game.
Kimberly Arias led Wilder with 12 points and Jolee Lopez added 11.
BOYS BASKETBALL
FRUITLAND 64, SOUTH FREMONT 63: The Grizzlies slipped past the Cougars in a nonleague game.
Jacob Hamann and Nolan Bower each scored 14 points for Fruitland. Kaimen Peebles led South Frement with 16.
VICTORY CHARTER 69, BUTTE COUNTY 67: The Vipers held on for the nonleague win.
Noah Palomares led Victory Charter with 19 points, seven rebounds and seve assists, Jasper Luce had 17 points and 12 rebounds, Carlson Cole added 13 points and eight assists, Seth Fleshman had 11 rebounds and Cort Wood had 11 points.
LIBERTY CHARTER 53, GLENNS FERRY 39: The Patriots pulled away in the second half of the nonleague game.
Connor Gardner and Dallin Criddle each scored 16 points to lead Liberty Charter. Criddle had nine rebounds and Gardner had six.
WILDER 40, HORSESHOE BEND 31: The Wildcats prevailed in the nonleague game.
Diego Rodriguez led Wilder with 18 points.