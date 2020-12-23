The Columbia girls basketball team posted another impressive win Wednesday.
The Wildcats held off the Nampa Bulldogs 42-36 in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Mia Nottingham led Columbia with 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting and grabbed 14 rebounds. Eli Robertson had 11 points.
NAMPA 48, CENTENNIAL 44: The Bulldogs knocked off the Patriots in a nonleague game Tuesday.
Piper Curry led Nampa with 13 points, six rebounds, three steals and three blocked shots and Ashlyn Nichols had 11 points and eight rebounds.
Annie Stinar led Centennial with 22 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MARSING 50, LIBERTY CHARTER 27: The Huskies pulled away from the Patriots in a nonleague game.
Jacob Ankeny led Marsing with 25 points, 10 rebounds and two blocked shots and Alejandro Barrera added 10 points and seven rebounds.