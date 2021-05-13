Taylor Brewer threw a no-hitter to add to the Skyview softball team's dominance Thursday.
The Hawks' offense also contributed and the result was a 12-0 win in five innings for Skyview over Borah in a 5A District III Tournament loser-out game.
Skyview (18-8-1) advances to a play-in game Saturday for a state berth.
Brewer finished with eight strikeouts.
Marissa Medina led Skyview's offense with two RBI.
BISHOP KELLY 4, RIDGEVUE 2: The Knights (19-3) scored three runs in the bottom of the first and held off the Warhawks (19-8) in the 4A District III Tournament championship game.
Both teams advance to state.
VALLIVUE 8, EMMETT 7: The Falcons scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to hold off the Huskies in a 4A District III Tournament loser-out game.
Vallivue (18-9) advances to a play-in game Saturday for a state berth.
Hailey Robinson had two of Vallivue's six hits.
NEW PLYMOUTH 11, MELBA 3: The Pilgrims (16-8) earned a state berth and advanced to the 2A District III Tournament championship game.
The Pilgrims scored seven runs in the top of the seventh to pull away from the Mustangs (14-9).
Pitcher Jewel Bell threw a six-hitter for New Plymouth and struck out 14. Abby Dreyer went 3 for 5 with a homer and four RBI.
COLE VALLEY 11, MARSING 9: The Chargers rallied for five runs in the bottom of the sixth to top the Huskies (8-14) in a 2A District III Tournament loser-out game.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 23, VISION CHARTER 1, 5 INNINGS: The Trojans (15-4) scored nine runs in the second and eight more in the fourth to handle the Golden Eagles in a 2A District III Tournament loser-out game.
Payton Davy went 3 for 4 with five RBI and Naomi Merritt went 3 for 3 with four RBI.
BASEBALL
RIDGEVUE 13, BISHOP KELLY 11: The Warhawks opened a 13-7 lead and held off the Knights to capture the 4A District III Tournament championship.
Carter Menchaca had three RBI and Easton Amundson, Nathan Rice and Colt Bowman each had two to lead Ridgevue.
KUNA 13, SKYVIEW 3, 5 INNINGS: The Kavemen kept their season alive in the 5A District III Tournament loser-out game.
The Kavemen (12-13) advance to a play-in game Saturday for a state berth.
Kason O'Neil led Kuna, going 3 for 4 with three RBI and Zac Rackham was 2 for 4 with three RBI.
EAGLE 5, MOUNTAIN VIEW 1: The Mustangs (19-6) topped the Mavericks (18-10) in a 5A District III Tournament game.
Both teams advance to state.
Eagle scored two runs in the fourth to build a 3-1 lead it would never relinquish.
COLUMBIA 3, VALLIVUE 0: The Wildcats (12-11) scored two runs in the sixth to shut out the Falcons in a 4A District III Tournament loser-out game.
The Wildcats advance to a play-in game Saturday to decide a state berth.
Columbia pitcher Caden Campa threw a one-hitter. Lewis Anderson went 2 for 3 with two RBI.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 10, MELBA 0, 5 INNINGS: The Trojans (25-0) used five runs in the first inning to pull away from the Mustangs in the 2A District III Tournament championship game.
Trojans pitcher Carson Atwood threw a one-hitter, striking out 10. Josh Tiersma went 3 for 4 with a RBI.
COLE VALLEY 1, NEW PLYMOUTH 0: The Chargers (15-11) scored the lone run in the sixth to hold off the Pilgrims (12-15) in a 2A District III Tournament loser-out game.
The Chargers advance to a play-in game Saturday to decide a state berth.
Eli Kingery got the winning RBI. Pitcheer Dylan Brown had 11 strikeouts in six innings.