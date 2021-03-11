Support Local Journalism


The Borah softball team got all it needed from the pitching mound Thursday.

Pitcher Megan Meracle threw a one-hitter over seven innings and struck out 20 to lead the Lions to an 8-1 win over Vallivue in a season-opening game.

Meracle also helped her cause by knocking in a run.

TIMBERLINE 9, RIDGEVUE 4: The Wolves topped the Warhawks in a nonleague game.

BASEBALL

EAGLE 9, MIDDLETON 8: The Mustangs held off a late rally to top the Vikings in a nonleague game.

Chase Hilde and Cannon Morgan each had a RBI for Eagle.

Zach Walsh knocked in three runs for Middleton.

TRACK AND FIELD

Emmett senior Lacy Yates had quite a day in the Huskies' first meet of the spring.

Yates, who has signed with Weber State, won the discus with a throw of 127 feet and the shot put with a personal best 37-7.

