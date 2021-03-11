The Borah softball team got all it needed from the pitching mound Thursday.
Pitcher Megan Meracle threw a one-hitter over seven innings and struck out 20 to lead the Lions to an 8-1 win over Vallivue in a season-opening game.
Meracle also helped her cause by knocking in a run.
TIMBERLINE 9, RIDGEVUE 4: The Wolves topped the Warhawks in a nonleague game.
BASEBALL
EAGLE 9, MIDDLETON 8: The Mustangs held off a late rally to top the Vikings in a nonleague game.
Chase Hilde and Cannon Morgan each had a RBI for Eagle.
Zach Walsh knocked in three runs for Middleton.
TRACK AND FIELD
Emmett senior Lacy Yates had quite a day in the Huskies' first meet of the spring.
Yates, who has signed with Weber State, won the discus with a throw of 127 feet and the shot put with a personal best 37-7.