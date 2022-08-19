Subscribe
The Borah football team made the debut of Capital coach Jay Bohner an unpleasant experience Friday.
The Lions got out to a 14-0 lead by halftime and shut out the Eagles 21-0 in a season-opening game.
Bohner, a Capital alumnus, is replacing longtime coach Todd Simis.
Borah got on the board when Trace Freeman caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Korbin McCarney with 30 seconds to go in the first quarter.
The Lions stretched the lead to 14-0 when running back Parker Rushton caught a 13-yard pass from McCarney.
And McCarney connected again with Freeman, this time for 50 yards with 4:56 to go in the third quarter.
Rushton finished with 108 yards rushing.
HOMEDALE 46, LAGUNA BEACH (CALIF.) 14: The Tigers made the debut on their new artificial-surfaced field a memory to savor in a season opener.
The Tigers raced to a 27-7 lead over the visiting team from California.
Homedale quarterback Jaxon Dines completed 12 of 12 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown. Trenton Fisheer rushed for six touchdowns, finishing with 153 yards on 17 carries.
KUNA 28, CENTENNIAL 3: The Kavemen opened a 7-3 lead in the first half in the season-opening game.
Then Kuna pulled away in the second half.
OWYHEE 13, MADISON 7: The Storm opened their second season in school history on a fantastic note.
The Storm opened a 13-0 lead before holding off the visiting team from Rexburg.
COLE VALLEY 34, WENDELL 21: The Chargers picked up a good road win.
The Chargers led 20-7 before extending it to 34-14.
ELKO (NEV.) 61, SKYVIEW 35: The Hawks’ return to 4A didn’t go as planned.
Elko led 22-21 before pulling away.
BOYS SOCCER
TIMBERLINE 3, BISHOP KELLY 0: The Wolves shut out the Knights in a season-opening match.
The match was delayed by lightning and ultimately ended early.
Jermeiah Moreno, Jake Anderson and Zayne Davis each scored.
GIRLS SOCCER
MOUNTAIN VIEW 5, RIDGEVUE 2: The Mavericks handled the Warhawks in a season-opening match.
