The Bishop Kelly baseball team kept a share of first place in the 4A Southern Idaho Conference on Thursday.
The Knights scored two runs in the first inning and stopped Ridgevue 5-1.
Carter Vandenberg went 3 for 3 with three RBI to lead the Knights (16-4, 10-3).
MIDDLETON 3, EMMETT 2: The Vikings (12-7, 9-3) scored two runs in the sixth and the winning run in the seventh in the 4A SIC (16-5, 9-4).
Patrick Burch went 2 for 2 and Caden Recla had an RBI to lead Middleton.
Ryan Brinkerhoff had a homer and two RBI for Emmett.
COLUMBIA 12, CALDWELL 1, 6 INNINGS: The Wildcats (9-8, 9-3) scored six runs in the third and didn't look back in the 4A SIC game.
Isiah Capetillo went 3 for 5 with four RBI to lead Columbia.
VALLIVUE 4, NAMPA 1: The Falcons scored two runs in the fourth and it was enough cushion in the 4A SIC game.
SKYVIEW 2, TIMBERLINE 1: The Hawks (12-5) slipped past the Wolves (17-3) in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
EAGLE 11, BOISE 1, 6 INNINGS: The Mustangs (15-4) scored three runs in the sixth to end the 5A SIC game early.
Lance Pike went 2 for 4 with three RBI to lead Eagle.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 10, MERIDIAN 0, 5 INNINGS: The Grizzlies (20-2) scored all their runs in the first three innings in the 5A SIC game.
Pitcher Derek Schumacher threw a five inning no-hitter, striking out five. Kris Kirkpatrick and Conor Christiansen each hit a homer and had four RBI.
BORAH 7, CENTENNIAL 1: The Lions scored three runs in the fifth to hold off the Patriots in a 5A SIC game.
Ethan Gardner led Borah, going 3 for 3 with a RBI. Hunter Knoll had three RBI.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 15, FRUITLAND 9: The Trojans (19-0) scored seven runs in the fifth to hold off the Grizzlies in a nonleague game.
Zach Mullins went 3 for 4 with four RBI and Carson Atwood had three RBI to lead Nampa Christian.
SOFTBALL
VALLIVUE 15, NAMPA 3, 5 INNINGS: Britney Henderson threw a six-hitter, striking out nine to lead the Falcons (13-8, 7-5) past the Bulldogs (9-11, 6-7) in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
The Falcons piled up 13 hits in five innings. Megan Stacy led the way, going 3 for 4 with a RBI and Keelie Hancock was 2 for 3 with three RBI.
BISHOP KELLY 2, RIDGEVUE 1: The Knights (15-2, 12-0) took a 1-0 lead in the sixth and added the winning run in the seventh to top the Warhawks (16-6, 8-4) in a 4A SIC game.
The Knights finished with eight hits.
COLUMBIA 13, CALDWELL 11: The Wildcats scored five runs in the fifth inning to hold off the Cougars in a 4A SIC game.
Sanannah Schrick went 2 for 5 with four RBI to lead the Wildcats and Sierra O'Very was 3 for 5 with three RBI.
MIDDLETON 13, EMMETT 2, 5 INNINGS: The Vikings (12-7, 8-3) scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth to end the 4A SIC game early.
PAYETTE 13, MELBA 10: The Pirates (17-3) jumped out to an 8-1 lead in the nonleague game.