The Bishop Kelly softball team scored seven runs in the first inning, eight in the second, two in the third and seven more in the fourth in a 24-7, five-inning home win over Boise.
Harper Campanella was 3 for 5 with a double and four RBIs for Bishop Kelly, while Claire Cunningham was 3 for 3 with three runs scored.
Kaysie Jolley, Natalie Foster, Bella Villegas and Taylor Woods each had two hits for the Knights.
Lucy Elliott homered and had four RBIs in the loss for Boise, while Brooklyn Arriola doubled and drove in a run.
BASEBALL
BISHOP KELLY 11, CALDWELL 0: The Bishop Kelly baseball team scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning and cruised to a five-inning home win over Caldwell.
Jack Heffner had two hits, including a double, and had two RBIS and scored a run to for the Knights, while Luke Zurlo had two hits and two RBIs.
Cole Snyder allowed one hit in four innings and had six strikeouts for Bishop Kelly.
Kaden Scott had the only hit of the game for Caldwell.
RIDGEVUE 6, MERIDIAN 5: The Warhawks scored runs in five of seven innings and hung on late for a road win at Meridian.
The two teams combined for 10 errors (five each) and 13 walks while scoring 11 runs on just eight total hits.
Dominic Schmittel had a hit and an RBI for Ridgevue, while Mason Smith had two hits for Meridian.
The Warriors scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to pull within 6-5 but couldn't get the tying run across.
FRUITLAND 11, WEISER 5: Fruitland scored in each of the first six innings and moved into first place in the 3A SRV with a big road win at Weiser.
Zane Bidwell homered, doubled and had three hits, four RBIs and scored three runs to lead Fruitland, while Keith Adams had two hits and an RBI.
Kooper Von Brethorst, Brett Spencer and Payton Albertson each had two hits for Weiser in the loss.