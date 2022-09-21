Subscribe
The Boise and Rocky Mountain girls soccer teams remained tight in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference championship chase on Wednesday.
BOISE 6, OWYHEE 0: Sammy Smith had a first-half hat trick and the Brave cruised past the Wolves in a 5A SIC match.
Grace Hatch had two goals and Lauren Stoppello also scored for the Brave (9-0-0 overall, 8-0-0 league). Owyhee dropped to 5-2-4, 4-2-3.
Smith also had an assist and goalie Sophie Hills, who had six saves, also had an assist.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 2, TIMBERLINE 1: The Wolves (7-2-4, 4-2-4) led at halftime before the Grizzlies (9-3-0, 8-1-0) got things going in the second half in the 5A SIC match.
Kaitlyn Slocum had a goal and an assist and Campbell Wilson had a goal for Rocky Mountain.
Laken Gallagher scored for Timberline.
Rocky Mountain goalie Bea Levi had six saves and Timberline’s Briauna Rybolt and four saves.
Boise visits Rocky Mountain on Monday at 7 p.m. in a match that could go far in deciding the league championship.
BORAH 8, NAMPA 0: The Lions (4-5-1, 3-4-1) handled the Bulldogs in a 5A SIC match.
Satori Zimmerman had three goals, Ellie Schatz had two and Rose Msambya, Addison Schatz and Cate Byers each scored for Borah. Schatz also had two assists.
CAPITAL 2, MOUNTAIN VIEW 1: The Eagles (3-6-2, 1-6-1) got their first 5A SIC win by edging the Mavericks (6-4-2, 3-4-2).
Jane Wyatt and Roxy Keeley scored for Capital.
