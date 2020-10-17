The 5A Southern Idaho Conference football crossover seeding games are set including the league championship game.
Capital (4-0) visits Rocky Mountain (5-0) on Friday to decide the league title. Both teams will be placed in the state playoff quarterfinal round.
In games to decide playoff berths Friday, West No. 6 seed Centennial (0-5) visits East No. 2 Eagle (4-1); West No. 5 Kuna (1-5) is at East No. 2 Skyview (3-2); and East No. 4 Borah (0-4) goes to West No. 3 Meridian (3-2).
• Elsewhere in the Treasure Valley Friday, the 4A Southern Idaho Conference and Snake River Valley Conference championships will be decided Friday.
Emmett (6-2, 5-1) can claim the 4A SIC title outright when it visits Vallivue (6-2, 4-2). Emmett and Bishop Kelly (5-1, 5-1) are tied atop the SIC, but the Huskies have the head-to-head tiebreaker based on beating the Knights earlier this season.
Bishop Kelly finishes the regular season at home against Ridgevue (3-5, 1-5). A Bishop Kelly win coupled with an Emmett loss would give the Knights the title.
In the SRV, Fruitland (6-0, 3-0) visits Homedale (5-1, 4-0) with the title on the line.
VOLLEYBALL
PARMA 3, McCALL-DONNELLY 0: The Panthers (18-1) swept the Vandals 25-9, 25-12, 25-14 in a 3A District III tournament match Saturday.
The win pits Parma against Fruitland on Thursday.
Grace Jackson led Parma with 17 kills and six blocks, Katie Compas had 33 assists and five kills and Maggie Shaw had 12 digs.
GIRLS SOCCER
MIDDLETON 3, BONNEVILLE 2: The Vikings (9-3) earned a State 4A Tournament berth with the win over the Bees (14-3-2) in the play-in match.
Gracie Shmitt took a pass from Addie Wyatt and scored the game winner with eight minutes left.
Wyatt scored Middleton's other two goals.
"I would rather not take this longer route (to state) each year, but as long as the girls keep winning we'll keep traveling to Twin Falls for it," Middleton coach Melinda Bodine-Stevens said.