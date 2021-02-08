Jillian Moses, Timberline
• Won the 5A state virtual meet in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:07.90.
• Finished second in the 200-yard Individual medley.
• Was a member of the 200-yard medley relay team, which won a state title.
Caroline Ruck Centennial
• Was the 5A state champion in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:09.87.
• Finished second at the virtual state meet in the 50-yard freestyle.
• Member of the state champion 500-yard freestyle team and the 200-yard medley relay team, which finished second.
• Won four district titles.
Kayla Wieckowski, Boise
• Was 500-yard freestyle 5A state champion with a time of 5:09.44 at the virtual state meet.
• Also won the 200-yard freestyle state title with a time of 1:55.58.
• Member of the 400-yard relay team, which won a state title, and the 200-yard medley relay team, which finished third.