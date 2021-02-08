Girls Swimming Sports Stars

Jillian Moses, Timberline

• Won the 5A state virtual meet in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:07.90.

• Finished second in the 200-yard Individual medley.

• Was a member of the 200-yard medley relay team, which won a state title.

Caroline Ruck Centennial

• Was the 5A state champion in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:09.87.

• Finished second at the virtual state meet in the 50-yard freestyle.

• Member of the state champion 500-yard freestyle team and the 200-yard medley relay team, which finished second.

• Won four district titles.

Kayla Wieckowski, Boise

• Was 500-yard freestyle 5A state champion with a time of 5:09.44 at the virtual state meet.

• Also won the 200-yard freestyle state title with a time of 1:55.58.

• Member of the 400-yard relay team, which won a state title, and the 200-yard medley relay team, which finished third.

