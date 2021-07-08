Nathan Green of Borah High School has been named the 2020-21 Gatorade Idaho Boys Track & Field Player of the Year.
Green is the second Gatorade Idaho Boys Track & Field Player of the Year to be chosen from Borah High School.
The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Green as Idaho’s best high school boys track & field athlete.
Also the 2018-19 Gatorade State Boys Track & Field Player of the Year, the 5-foot-5, 135-pound senior swept the 1,600- and 3,200-meter run events at the State 5A meet this past season, setting meet records in both events and leading the Lions to a fourth-place finish as a team. A three-time Gatorade State Boys Cross Country Player of the Year selection, Green won the mile at the YMCA Invitational in Oregon on June 5, clocking a personal-best 4:00.97, which, at the time of his selection, ranked No. 1 nationally among 2021 prep competitors and No. 21 in high school history. Green also ranked No. 2 nationally in the 2,000-meter steeplechase and was a national Top-25 performer in both the 1600 and 3200.
“Nathan is incredible, not only as a runner but as a person,” said Boise cross country coach Aaron Olswanger said. “His focus and competitive spirit when he races is just impressive to watch.”
The University of Washington-bound Green has volunteered locally as a youth cross country coach, and he has donated his time to multiple community service initiatives through the YMCA. Green has maintained a weighted 3.26 grade-point average.